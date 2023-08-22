The National Weather Service (NWS for its acronym in English) warned this Monday, August 21, about the possibility of “flash flooding, including landslides, mudslides and debris flows” in different locations in the southern United States. Tropical Storm Hilary continues its path from Mexico to the northwest, issuing warnings and mobilizing federal resources to respond to the disaster. Sunday was the wettest day in San Diego, breaking the record set in 1977.

In Palm Springs, a tourist city in the Sonoran desert in southern California, flooded streets and rivers of debris can be seen. Rescue services have had to intervene to save several people from the strong currents caused by Tropical Storm Hilary, which reached the United States on Sunday night, August 20, and continues on its way to the northwest.

“Now all our streets are flooded. There is no way in or out of Palm Springs, and that is the case in most of the Coachella Valley. We are trapped,” said Mayor Grace Garner, warning that the storm had cut the US emergency line, 911. City Police indicated that text messages could still be sent, or that it was preferable to go to the police station or nearest fire department.

The natural phenomenon Hilary unleashed record downpours overnight, heavy rains in multiple areas of the southern United States have continued throughout Monday. In addition, 17 million people are under alert for floods and strong winds.

California Governor Gavin Newsom had already declared a state of emergency, facing the first tropical storm ever recorded in San Diego, and the first in Los Angeles since 1939.

The National Weather Service (NWS for its acronym in English) alerted from Los Angeles that some of the mountainous and desert areas could witness rainfall accumulations of between 12 and 25 centimeters, some mountainous areas already witnessed rainfall of 15.24 centimeters. Hillary could cause the same amount of precipitation in a few days as the desert receives in an entire year.

“Please stay off the streets,” the NWS posted on X.

A tree downed by tropical storm covers a car in Los Angeles Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Tropical Storm Hilary drenched Southern California from the coast to the desert resort town of Palm Springs and inland mountains, forcing rescuers to pull several people out of swollen rivers. © AP – Stefanie Dazio

There is a possibility that the tropical storm could unleash flash floods, mudslides, strong gusts, power outages and even isolated tornadoes. President Joe Biden ordered the mobilization of federal resources to respond to the emergency, sending rescue services and supplies to the region.

Natural phenomenon Hilary was a Category 4 hurricane before it made landfall. Downgraded to a tropical storm by the National Hurricane Center in Miami, authorities warned Monday that “continued, life-threatening and locally catastrophic flooding” is still expected.

In San Diego, the fire team rescued 13 people from the street and had to remove water from the emergency room of the Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, another city in the state of California.

What are the prevention measures?

The authorities have made a call not to lower our guard, since the heavy rainfall has caused mud and also large rocks to spread along the road. In addition, they warned that there may be fallen trees that block the routes and cause damage to the infrastructure.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that it had officers in the California state emergency service, in addition to a team prepared with food, water and other possible forms of help.

To the north, in the state of Nevada, Governor Joe Lombardo also declared a state of emergency, deploying 100 members of the National Guard to assist with the anticipated consequences of the flooding. In Arizona, the winds have reached speeds of 97 kilometers per hour and authorities have placed thousands of sandbags to slow them down.

Vehicles cross over a flood control basin that has nearly reached the street, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Palm Desert, California, United States. © AP – Mark J. Terrill

In San Diego, schools closed and the return to school was set for Tuesday, August 22. “There is no way that we can compromise the safety of a single child or employee,” said Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Before reaching the United States, Tropical Storm Hilary passed through northwestern Mexico, killing one person. On Sunday, in addition to the onset of the storm, Southern California experienced a magnitude 5.1 temblor.

Hillary could bring the rains of the century to other western US states, with a high probability of becoming the wettest known tropical cyclone in the region. 84 years ago, a tropical storm in California tore apart train tracks, capsized ships and ripped houses from their foundations, killing nearly 100 people on land and at sea.

The tropical storm is the latest natural disaster to hit North America, following wildfires in Canada and Hawaii.

With Reuters and AP