A caravan of cars advances along the Avenida de las Américas in Guatemala City. While the drivers honk, the occupants—heads of adults, youth, children, and dogs—jump out the windows euphorically. The scene is repeated on the outskirts of the Las Américas hotel —the place chosen by the president-elect of Guatemala, Bernardo Arévalo, to await the results of the elections—, in the Plaza del Obelisco in the capital, and in other cities of the country. Shouts of “You can see it, you can feel it, Bernardo presidente!” are heard from all sides! and “Yes, it was possible!”, there are fireworks, some emblem of the Seed Movement and T-shirts with the slogan “uncle Bernie’s nephews”, as his younger followers call the leader of that party. But above all there are many blue and white flags, the national colors.

In Guatemala, on the night of this Sunday, more than the surprise victory of the progressive Arévalo, a candidate who two months ago did not even appear in the electoral pools, a new opportunity was celebrated to rescue the country from the clutches of a corruption that Devastating everything for decades and that in recent years has been accompanied by an authoritarian boom.

One of those celebrating in Guatemalan colors is Javier Quintana, 28, an operator of a call center who just lost his job. Although he is pleased with Semilla’s victory, his real hope is for Guatemala to improve. That is why, he says, he does not wave the flag of the party but that of the country. “We hope that they, from the Government, can help us improve, but the whole country. We long for recovery, ”he told EL PAÍS around midnight at El Obelisco, a monument that commemorates the independence of Central America. “Bernardo Arévalo’s victory arouses the illusion that we all have our needs covered, health, education, medicine for the elderly,” he says.

Bernardo Arévalo and Karin Herrera celebrate their victory in the second round of the presidential elections. PILAR OLIVARES (REUTERS)

Some 750 meters away, just outside the Las Américas hotel, Damiana Buc, 65, and her family are happy after hearing Arévalo speak from the balcony a few hours after her victory against the former primera was confirmed. Lady Sandra Torres. Thank you for not losing hope! Thank you for not giving in to the corrupt! Thank you for not giving in to fear!” the president-elect told the hundreds of citizens who were waiting for him. His team preferred that he not go out on the street for safety, but they wanted to thank those who cheered him from outside. “We have confidence in him and hopefully they will respond now because many people are very annoyed by what is happening in the country: a lot of violence and corruption,” says Buc, originally from Chimaltenango and a resident of Santa Catarina Pinula, in the metropolitan area of ​​Ciudad de Guatemala, where he has a tortilla shop.

The woman, who is the mother of eight children, says she has supported Semilla since the last legislature, among other things because it represents a renewal of the old faces of the usual politicians in Congress. “I would ask Arévalo to give young people work because my children have just left school and there is no work. I have not allowed them to go to the United States because you can see what is happening,” says the woman, referring to the common tragedies among the tens of thousands of Guatemalan migrants who each year try to find opportunities in the north that their country does not give them. country.

The youngest of his daughters, Julissa, 24, also celebrates after voting for Arévalo in the second election of her life. But she says her support for the Seed Movement is not a blank check. “We have trusted others and they have all let us down. We are confident that he is going to make a change that Guatemala needs so that it improves from all this corruption, which is what is destroying our country,” she affirms. But he warns that what citizens need are facts and not just words. “We are going to be vigilant and, if he has to make a protest for something with which we are not satisfied so that they take us all into account, we are going to do it, because the people are the ones in charge,” she assures.

Damiana Buc and her daughter Julissa arrived at the Las Américas hotel in Guatemala City to celebrate Bernardo Arévalo’s victory. Carlos Herrera

Near them, the corn vendor Candelaria Sunún stationed herself in front of the Las Américas hotel with her cart. The breadth of her smile and the power of her laughter when talking to her customers gave away who she had voted for. “I was already at home when I saw Arévalo’s message on Guatevisión and, since there were so many people, we brought the sale; something we won and we even looked at it”.

The celebrations were replicated throughout the country. In the capital of the department of Quetzaltenango they celebrated the triumph of Arévalo with concerts, fireworks and cheers from the citizens. In the center of the country, in Nebaj, the Ixil people burned fireworks from the heart of one of the regions victims of the genocide in Guatemala during the Government of Efraín Ríos Montt. They also celebrated in Totonicapán. The indigenous authorities of that department, organized in 48 cantons, are decisive political actors due to their ability to call large demonstrations demanding rights and denouncing violations, as they did in this campaign during the judicial harassment of the electoral authorities and the Seed Movement. .

The seller of corn and supporter of Semilla Candelaria Sunún celebrated the victory of Bernardo Arévalo in front of the Hotel Las Américas this Sunday in Guatemala City. Carlos Herrera

A “new spring”

“It gives us enormous satisfaction what they are hearing, what we are seeing, the reports of fireworks, of people celebrating with flags. That happens when a soccer team wins and it doesn’t happen during an election,” Arévalo said at a press conference around 10 p.m. The massive celebrations of citizens were reminiscent of the anti-corruption demonstrations of 2015 in the Plaza de la Constitución, where citizens arrived with anger and indignation. This August 20, people met again, but this time it was the turn of happiness, euphoria and hope of those who eight years ago sowed a seed that now seems to germinate.

In his speech, the son of President Juan José Arévalo (1945 to 1951), responded to the fact that there were hardly any Semilla flags in the celebrations, a movement that has carried out a different campaign, with far fewer resources than the traditional matches, which resulted in less investment in posters and promotional products. In many of the events, those that were there were made by hand by the followers themselves. “It is not a celebration of the party, it is a celebration of the people,” Arévalo justified before insisting on a message of conciliation, an aspect for which the diplomat is recognized. Karin [Herrera, la vicepresidenta electa] and I have put on the Guatemalan flag. We no longer have Seed because we are clear that our task is to work for all Guatemalans. It fills us with enthusiasm because we hope to have that joy and that spirit for work”, said the president-elect.

Both he and the one who will be his vice president spoke of a “new democratic spring”, a term that they already used in the 2015 anti-corruption protests from which the party emerged, and which refers to the period between 1944 and 1954 in which governments Juan José Arévalo —father of the president-elect— and Jacobo Árbenz transformed the State of Guatemala with innovative social policies that generated the current social bases.

“This is a historic moment of deep hope for a small Latin American country that since 1954 has been ruled by bloodthirsty military, corrupt, greedy and impunity economic and political elites. This is a beautiful earthly flash that I did not believe I lived, because it is about starting to build from a government of the peoples, a country for all of us,” Irma Alicia Velásquez Nimatuj, a journalist and anthropologist who was in the founding group the Seed Movement. “From my position as a Maya-k’iche’ woman, it is the first time in my entire life that I finally feel proud to be Guatemalan.”

overcome fear

While the followers of Semilla celebrated in the streets, at the Las Américas hotel, the campaign team was torn between the fatigue of a campaign that seemed almost a miracle, the laughter and celebrations, and the fear of possible legal movements to try to destabilize the transition of government and the structure of the party. At the moment, Arévalo’s rival, Sandra Torres, who stirred up the ghosts of fraud and “anomalies” in the process without presenting evidence, has not spoken or acknowledged her victory.

In addition, the prosecutor’s office in charge of Rafael Curruchiche, who has launched proceedings against journalists and justice operators who fought against corruption, began to investigate alleged irregularities in the formation of the Seed Movement in 2019. He did so just when the party went to the second lap. The prosecutor managed to get a judge to order the cancellation of the legal status of the party. And although an injunction from the Constitutional Court finally guaranteed Arévalo’s participation in the second round, the order is still in force and it is feared that Curruchiche could initiate the procedures to strip the officials elected by that party of immunity.

“We know that there is an ongoing political persecution that is carried out through the institutions and prosecutors and judges that have been corruptly co-opted,” Arévalo said at the press conference. “We would like to think that the strength of this victory will make it clear that the attempts to derail the electoral process will not take place. The Guatemalan people have spoken forcefully,” he added. However, he insisted that his legal team is ready to respond to any action by the Public Ministry.

Between celebrations and caution, the Arévalo team is already thinking about the transition scheduled for January 14. The economist Jonathan Menkos Zeissig, head of the list of the 23 deputies elected by Semilla, is also one of the designers of the government plan that has made the calculations to determine how many resources are needed to achieve its objectives. For him, victory also tastes like responsibility, but he does not stop being moved by the crowd that gathered at the hotel gates to try to catch a glimpse of their next president.

Advancing to the second round with a criminal investigation considered spurious was difficult, but the team has managed to overcome fear. “The main risk is that nothing happens in Guatemala, the main risk is that this election would not have been won,” he said before going out to meet the hopeful voters.

