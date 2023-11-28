One of the requirements to be able to enter the United States is to have a valid visa.. This process must be carried out with time and care if approval is to be obtained, although along the way petitioners may encounter some obstacles or doubts. For example, if the applicant has a serious illness, what happens with the procedure?

When you want to request a immigrant visa A series of steps must be carried out. From filing the petition and paying the corresponding fees to doing an interview that includes submitting a medical exam. The latter is one of the most important documents to send.

There you will be asked what type of diseases you have, if you have the vaccines needed to enter the US, among other general questions. In that sense, the foreigner must be aware of his or her illness or any illness that deserves to be mentioned.

Regarding the question of If the fact that the applicant is being treated for chronic medical conditions influences the consul’s decision, the answer is no.. However, everything will depend on the visa category that has been chosen.

For example, If the person needs to travel for medical treatment, they must report their illness in detail. and the medical institution you intend to attend. In case it is an immigration permit for tourism or something similar, there is a specific requirement for petitioners:

“Applicants who are being treated for chronic medical conditions, or those taking medication regularly, They should be familiar with the medical conditions being treated, and the names of the medications they are taking. Applicants who are unsure about their diagnosis must submit a certificate describing the condition, current treatment and prognosis with a list of prescribed medications,” according to the State Department’s official website.

How is a visa for the United States processed?



To start the process, the first step is to apply through the form corresponding to the chosen visa category. Once the Citizenship and Immigration Services of the USA (USCISfor its acronym in English) approves the petition, the case will be sent to the National Center for Visas from the State Department for processing. Immediately, the applicant will receive a welcome letter by email or physical from which it will be possible to check the status and receive messages.

A blood test is requested in the US visa process. See also Colombia vs Peru: The 12 Colombians who cannot receive a yellow card

Subsequently, fees must be paid. The first for processing the request visa and the second by affidavit of support. After demonstrating that you have financial support or the necessary documents to be able to carry out the procedure, the Department of State will give options to appear for an interview and as part of this it will be necessary to undergo a medical exam.

Generally, the medical examination includes chest x-rays, blood tests, medical history, and a physical examination that includes examination of the eyes, ears, nose, throat, extremities, heart, lung, abdomen, lymph node, and skin.