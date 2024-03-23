Ana Lucía and Ana Claudia Urbina captivated the fans of Serrano Heart when they were introduced in mid-2015 as the new members of the group. The singers' fame increased by performing the hits of the Piura band; However, the departure of one of them was surprising, since her twin sister continues to appear with the Guerrero Neira family. However, in November 2015, the group reported that Yrma Guerrero and Ana Claudia They would not be able to participate in upcoming events.

Why is Ana Claudia Urbina no longer part of Corazón Serrano?

Although the northern orchestra announced that Ana Claudia Urbina would take a break due to her pregnancy, the band introduced Susana Alvarado as its new member, but clarified that she would not be the replacement for Ana Lucía's sister. After this, the cumbiambera chose to end her relationship with the orchestra, since she stated that the owners of Corazón Serrano did not accept her unexpected pregnancy.

“I wasn't going to be in a company where they don't want me to be just because I have a child. I stepped aside (…). I have a son, he is 4 months old. They told me: 'You come in in September.' But it didn't happen that way. In the end, I decided to step aside,” she said in statements.

What happened to Ana Claudia Urbina, former vocalist of Corazón Serrano?

After her unexpected departure from Corazón Serrano, the young artist Ana Claudia Urbina He was off the stage for a while, but then continued in other groups, such as Pure Feeling and Charm of Heart.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she started a handmade soap business. Already in 2021, she was presented as the first female member of the orchestra Free zone.

However, the group also made up of José Antonio Orejuela Galán and Jonatan Edwin Rojas announced its dissolution on April 18, 2023, with a statement on social networks. Fans of the musical group expressed their regret at the decision.

“Apparently, (some colleagues) had already found out that Zona Libre was no longer going and that gave me a nervous breakdown because my career was just at a good moment, at the peak. I was very happy with the orchestra” Urbina expressed in an interview with La República.

For this reason, Ana Claudia claimed to be unaware of the real reason for the radical decision. Some time later, she decided to go solo and she was very excited about this new and promising challenge, without imagining the great opportunity that would come later for her career.

Where does Ana Claudia Urbina currently work?

Ana Claudia, While she was making her way as a soloist, she was summoned again by the cumbia group Puro Sentimiento and, since September 2023, she has been part of the official frontline. On her social networks we can not only see some photos and videos of her presentations, because in the description of her profile she She claims to study Communications and that she is a TV host.