The United States continues to militarily reinforce its allies in Eastern Europe. According to the Reuters and AP news agencies, on February 6, a plane with US troops landed at an airport located in southeastern Poland, about 90 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. The news coincides with statements by the former Ukrainian defense minister who warned that Russia has enough troops to seize Kiev.

In the middle of the week, US President Joe Biden ordered the dispatch of some 3,000 additional troops to Poland and Romania as part of Washington’s efforts to reassure North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies amid the tension between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

According to the Pentagon, some 1,700 military personnel, mainly from the 82nd Airborne Division, would be deployed from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland.

On the other hand, the AP news agency reports that in Poland they are still waiting for at least a hundred infantrymen belonging to the aforementioned division. Additionally, the aircraft that arrived at the Polish airport transported, in addition to personnel, military vehicles.

A day earlier, on February 5, another plane carried Major General Christopher Donahue, who on August 30 was the last US soldier to leave Afghanistan, commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division.

“Our contribution here in Poland shows our solidarity with all allies here in Europe and obviously, during this period of uncertainty, we know that together we are stronger,” Donahue said.

From Warsaw, the Polish Defense Minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, stressed that this was the first group of soldiers “from an elite unit” and also praised the deployment.

“Deterrence and solidarity are the best response to Moscow’s aggressive policy, aggressive attempt to rebuild the Russian empire,” the minister added.

At the moment, the number of troops that arrived in Poland is not clear. However, the Reuters news agency notes that a C17 aircraft “designed to drop 102 paratroopers” arrived among the team, according to the US Air Force website.

Fears persist over the grouping of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine

Amid the arrival of the US military Andriy Zagorodnyuk, former Ukrainian Defense Minister, revealed during an interview with the British publication ‘The Guardian’ that “Russia has enough material to seize Kiev (Ukrainian capital) and another city in the country”, but does not have enough material for a total occupation of the nation.

“Russia could now take over any city in Ukraine. But we still don’t see the 200,000 troops needed for a full-scale invasion,” she said.

His remarks come amid warnings from US officials that Russia has mustered at least 70% of the military power needed to give Russian President Vladimir Putin the option of a military operation in mid-February.

US media such as the ‘Washington Post’ and the ‘New York Times’, quoted by the Qatari publication ‘Al-Jazeera’, which base their claims on the statements of anonymous officials and intelligence analysis, point out that they do not believe that President Putin has taken the decision to invade, but warn of the death of some 50,000 civilians and at least 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers if Russia advances. Although they do not specify the method used for calculating the numbers.

Despite the warnings, the US media ‘USA Today’ indicates that the diplomatic channel is still “possible”, according to the officials cited.

Tension between Russia and some Western countries has increased in recent weeks amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine after the Russian Army deployed at least 100,000 troops on the border between the two countries.

Russia has asked NATO and its allies not to expand near its borders, while Ukraine is taking steps to join the aforementioned Alliance.

On the other hand, the situation could impact several European countries that depend on Russian gas shipments for supplies.

In recent days, leaders of France and Germany have held talks with the Russian president to avoid a confrontation. The UK is expected to join the efforts in the coming days with a visit by Liz Truss, UK Foreign Secretary, in the coming weeks.

With Reuters, AP and US media