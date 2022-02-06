US President Joe Biden had a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. On the eve of the visit of the head of the fifth republic to Moscow, the leaders of the two countries discussed the situation in Ukraine. This is reported TASS with reference to the press service of the White House.

“President Biden spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron today. The leaders discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts and containment measures in response to Russia’s continued military buildup on Ukraine’s borders.

It is noted that Biden and Macron confirmed support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and also agreed that they would continue consultations with allies and partners, including Kiev.

The previous telephone conversation between Biden and Macron took place on February 2.

Earlier it became known that the main topic of Macron’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which will be held on Monday, February 7, in Moscow, will be the situation around Ukraine. According to the French leader, it is precisely diplomatic measures that will help reduce tensions in the region.