US Senators from the Democratic Party on January 12 will unveil a new package of possible sanctions against Moscow in the event of a hypothetical Russian military invasion of Ukraine. About it informs The Washington Post (WP).

According to the newspaper, the White House has supported the proposed by the Democrats a bill on new anti-Russian restrictions. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez said the new sanctions make it clear that Washington will not stand idly by amid tensions between Moscow and Kiev.