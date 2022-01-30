The FBI has arrested a former Kansas schoolteacher. She is accused of leading an all-female battalion of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization in Syria.











A Netflix series appears to be in the works about an extremely radicalized Kansas schoolteacher. Allison Fluke-Ekren, now 42, is due to appear in Virginia tomorrow and faces twenty years in prison. She has been formally charged with conspiracy to organize and train a foreign terrorist organization, the US Department of Justice said yesterday. Fluke-Ekren is seen as the head of IS’s all-female Khatiba Nusaybah battalion.

Before she radicalized, Fluke-Ekren was an inconspicuous teacher. In 2004, she gave an interview to a local newspaper about the blessings of homeschooling. At that time she went through life veiled. An insider said that on a scale of 1 to 10, Fluke-Ekren's radicalization level was "11 or a 12," according to declassified documents. The American – aka 'Umm Mohammed al-Amriki', 'Umm Mohammed' and 'Umm Jabril – reportedly left the US in 2008 to travel to the Middle East. She stayed with her family, two children, in Egypt and made trips to Libya. In 2012, the family was smuggled into Syria to engage in violent jihad. Fluke-Ekren also spoke there about her desire to carry out an attack on a shopping center in the United States, the FBI found out.

The Alexandria, Virginia, court where Allison Fluke-Ekren will face tomorrow. © AP



Widow

The American newspaper Washington Post reports that Fluke-Ekren’s husband was traveling with her at the time. He became an IS sniper until he was killed in a US air raid. The widow then married an IS drone expert who was also killed. She then married an IS leader in Raqqa, Syria. That marriage reportedly gave Fluke-Ekren her own all-female battalion, where she is said to have trained more than a hundred women and young girls.

“Members of Khatiba Nusaybah were instructed on physical training (including martial arts), medical training, improvised explosive devices in vehicles, religious lessons, and how to move guns and other military supplies. According to eyewitness accounts, some of these lessons were personally taught by Fluke-Ekren,” the indictment said.

The search for Fluke-Ekren had been going on for years, but she was only recently arrested in Syria. In addition to military training, she is said to have been involved in translating speeches by IS leaders, teaching extremist IS doctrines and training children in the use of AK-47 assault rifles, grenades and suicide belts. A witness reported that IS leaders were proud to have 'an American instructor'.