Mexico.- The president of the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) of the Senate of the Republic, the morenista Ricardo Monreal Avilaassured that “nobody is disloyalty” with the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

After the also senator from Morena, Jose Antonio Alvarez Limawarned his colleagues on the bench in the Upper House of the Congress of the Union that they are in the Legislative Power thanks to the head of the Federal Executive Power.

“All of us are here, thanks to Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the millions who voted for him and for us. We would do badly if we forget it, ”said the brunette in front of the head of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), Adán Augusto López Hernández.

In this vein, Álvarez Lima called on the members of the parliamentary group of the icing party to support all the reforms of President López Obrador, both the electrical as the electoral and the one that proposes to integrate the National Guard to the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena).

If we are defeated in this task, or worse, if we betray ourselves and vote against or absent ourselves from the sessions, with what face are we going to see our voters, our friends and even our own children? said Andrés Manuel”, he referred.

The brunette made reference to the special commission to investigate cases of abuse in the state of Veracruzentity governed by Cuitláhuac García Jiménez, reproaching that the differences within the National Regeneration Movement resulted in the opponents of the Fourth Transformation “rubbing their hands with emotion, thinking that we would divide, but the prognosis failed.”

“Tell him also that dialogue and political maturity will be our usual tools to process our natural differences. And, therefore, assure him that we have no pretext so that frivolity or ambition could break unity,” the legislator mentioned, addressing López Hernández so that he could inform the chief executive.

It was after the intervention of the former governor of Tlaxcala, that Ricardo Monreal Ávila took the floor to ask for “prudence” and “tolerance” in his comments, emphasizing that “Nobody is disloyal to the President of the Republic, we are all loyal to the President”.

Meanwhile, in relation to his presidential aspirations for the 2024 elections, the president of Jucopo pointed out that it is about normal aspirations and not “ambitions”as do politicians who want to be governors or run for some other elected office.

“These are normal aspirations, not vulgar ambitions. No one in the group has that characteristic,” he reiterated.