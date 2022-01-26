Stephen Breyer, one of the nine justices of the US Supreme Court, is stepping down from his post. The 83-year-old is retiring, giving President Joe Biden the opportunity to fulfill one of his election promises: to appoint the first-ever black woman as a Supreme Court judge. Report that American media and international news agencies Wednesday based on insiders.

Breyer’s departure, likely sometime around the summer, will most likely not change the current ratio of conservatives (six) versus progressives (three) in the Supreme Court. Biden may nominate Breyer’s replacement. Then the Senate, where the Democrats currently have a small majority, will decide.

Without formally confirming the news of Breyer’s departure, the White House reiterated Biden’s election promise on Wednesday. He would still be behind to strive stand to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer has expressed appreciation for Breyer, whom he calls “a model lawyer,” to whom “the United States owes much.”

Pragmatist

On Wednesday, the Republican side is showing some skepticism about future candidates. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham writes Twitter that Democrats basically have the option to replace Breyer without a single Republican backing the appointment.

Breyer, who was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton in 1994, is known as a pragmatist in an environment that has become increasingly conservative in recent years. He searches for a middle ground in conflicting views, and in the past has championed the right to abortion, among other things. He also openly questioned the constitutional basis of the death penalty in 2015.

It is still unclear who will be Breyer’s successor. However, a number of names are already singing around as potential contenders. The AP news agency mentions California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger and prominent civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill.