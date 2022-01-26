El Fuerte, Sinaloa.- The sightseeing in El Fuerte it has rebounded. For some days it has been observed that they arrive trucks full of visitors from different parts of the Republic such as Mexico City, State of Mexico, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Puebla, among others.

Miguel Ángel León, deputy director of El Fuerte Tourism, reported that visits have increased by 40 percent, after hotels were at 70 percent in December compared to the rest of the year, and that these days the occupancy rate is around 50 percent. “On weekends, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, tourism picks up more.”

The municipal official stated that the hotels are beginning to prepare with more staff for the Easter season.

“Tourism is going to pick up at Easter and the hotels start preparing a month before, they recruit staff to get ahead in the restaurant and in the question of rooms, it is important to have the rooms ready for when people arrive from the Chepe train to three in the afternoon, and the room has to be ready. Restaurants also have to have good equipment so that everything flows.”

He stressed that thanks to the work being done by Mayor Gildardo Leyva and the Director of Tourism, Zachenka Urías, tourism in El Fuerte is picking up.

He commented that the Fort is becoming more beautiful, since all the houses that are around the square are illuminated.

“All the light bulbs that are adjacent to the buildings have been fixed, and everything is very clean now. On weekends, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the square is closed to road traffic and people enjoy the square without any problems.”

He added that there is a lot of security, the roads are being potholed, and constant cleaning is being done on the medians.

“La Galera is very clean, the boardwalk. There is a project that the lawyer Zachenka Urías, director of Tourism, is making known, to fix the museum hill, the museum hill is going to be decorated, it is going to be put red earth , they are going to put cacti on it and it will be beautiful”.

He said that they will also place amapa trees on the roads.

“We are going to place many amapas from Las Cabanillas to the UAdeO, the road that goes to the station, we are going to put amapas, we are going to beautify this municipal seat. We must recognize that El Fuerte lives from tourism and we all have to cooperate in the facades houses and everything, you have to decorate, you have to work”.

He mentioned that Mayor Gildardo Leyva has been putting all his efforts so that El Fuerte stands out as a tourist place and the people who visit it, come back.