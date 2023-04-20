US Supreme Court Extends Temporary Access to Abortion Pill

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Mifepristone and misoprostol tablets, also called the abortion pill.
The highest US judicial body extended its use for 48 hours, that is, until this Friday.
The Supreme Court of the United States, which was to rule this Wednesday on the legal puzzle surrounding the destination of the abortion pill in the countrydecided to extend full access to it by two days.
The high court indicated in a brief text that it was extending its suspension of a lower court’s decision on the pill for 48 hours, until “11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 21.”
News in development…
AFP
