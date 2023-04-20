Thursday, April 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

US Supreme Court Extends Temporary Access to Abortion Pill

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 20, 2023
in World
0
US Supreme Court Extends Temporary Access to Abortion Pill


close

abortion

Mifepristone and misoprostol tablets, also called the abortion pill.

Mifepristone and misoprostol tablets, also called the abortion pill.

The highest US judicial body extended its use for 48 hours, that is, until this Friday.

The Supreme Court of the United States, which was to rule this Wednesday on the legal puzzle surrounding the destination of the abortion pill in the countrydecided to extend full access to it by two days.

The high court indicated in a brief text that it was extending its suspension of a lower court’s decision on the pill for 48 hours, until “11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 21.”

News in development…

AFP

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Supreme #Court #Extends #Temporary #Access #Abortion #Pill

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Florida expands Parents’ Rights in Education law to high schools

Florida expands Parents' Rights in Education law to high schools

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result