The Sudanese are pinning their hopes on the Jeddah talks between representatives of the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces to end the fighting that has killed hundreds and caused waves of mass flight from the country.

The US-Saudi initiative is the first serious attempt to end the fighting that has turned areas of the Sudanese capital into battlefields, and obstructed the course of an internationally supported plan to transition to civilian rule after years of turmoil that caused a severe humanitarian crisis.

Gharit said that the United States is working to pressure the conflicting parties in Sudan to put down their weapons and allow the delivery of life-saving humanitarian aid to the Sudanese people.

The US State Department spokeswoman defined the position of the ongoing talks in Jeddah on a number of points, including:

Diplomats from the United States and Saudi Arabia are actively participating in the talks in Jeddah, and they work closely with counterparts from the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, the African Union, and other partners in the international community.

Our common goal is to lay the groundwork for more comprehensive negotiations between the parties, which we hope will lead to a permanent cessation of hostilities.

The main priority we are working on in Jeddah is to extend the ceasefire and reach an agreement on providing humanitarian assistance to the Sudanese people.

We are still working directly with Sudanese civilian leaders and civil society in Sudan, with the aim of restoring the country to the path of civil democratic rule. This is the goal that we aspire to and that we will not give up on.

Achieving peace and stability in Sudan is a top priority for us, and we are working hard to find diplomatic solutions to the current conflicts, and through international cooperation and direct negotiation with the concerned parties, we hope to contribute to achieving a more stable and secure future for the Sudanese people.

The Sudanese people have shown unparalleled courage and strength, and we support them on their path to democracy and peace.

Cessation of hostilities agreement

And the spokesman for the political process in Sudan, Khaled Omar, previously said that the two sides of the conflict “were close to reaching a ceasefire agreement,” during the talks taking place in the city of Jeddah.

Omar added in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “Millions of Sudanese are looking forward to the talks taking place in Jeddah, especially as they are approaching their first steps, which is reaching an agreement on humanitarian issues and protection for civilians. The Sudanese are looking forward to the war stopping and being resolved through dialogue, not through guns.” .

And he added, “What is happening in Jeddah is a step in the right direction, and we look forward to hearing good news as soon as possible.”