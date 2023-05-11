Former US President Donald Trump declined to say whether he wanted Ukraine or Russia to win the war. “I don’t think in terms of winning or losing. I think in terms of it being solved“Trump told the network. CNN.

“I want them all to stop dying. They are dying. Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I will,” he added, opposing the Republican policy of backing Kiev. “I would finish it in 24 hours. You need the power of the presidency to do it,” Trump said.



(We invite you to continue reading: Donald Trump promises a pardon to protesters of the violent attack on the Capitol: this is what he said).

The former US president made his position on the war between Ukraine and Russia clear. Photo: EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Earlier, Trump insisted that he could stop the war that began in February last year by negotiating directly with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodimir Zelensky.

“I will meet with Putin. I will meet with Zelensky. They both have weaknesses and strengths. And in 24 hours that war will be over. It will be over,” he said.

(Also: Ukraine has documented 80,000 cases of Russian war crimes.)

Separately, Trump declined to say whether he believed Putin is a war criminal for alleged atrocities in Ukraine. “If you say that he is a war criminal, it will be much more difficult to reach an agreement for this thing to stop.”he commented. The former president also said that he believes “Putin made a mistake” in invading

Ukraine.

Trump, 76, has already announced his campaign for the presidency and his intention to be nominated by the Republican Party, despite the fact that he has been criminally charged and that he still has multiple investigations on his shoulders.

More news in EL TIEMPO

From one immigration restriction to another in the US: What is ‘Title 8’?

Donald Trump promises pardon to protesters of the violent attack on the Capitol: this he said

Donald Trump did sexually abuse E. Jean Carroll, according to jury in the case

*With information from AFP

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL