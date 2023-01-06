The Dallas Mavericks clearly lost against the Boston Celtics, currently the best team in the NBA, with 95:124 (46:64). That ended the Texans’ run of seven wins in a row. Luka Doncic scored 23 points and did not play in the fourth quarter because the game was already decided there. For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum was the best player on the floor with 29 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. Finland international Lauri Markkanen led his Utah Jazz to a 131-114 (64-56) away win at the Houston Rockets with a career-best 49 points.