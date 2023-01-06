The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has until January 20 to sanction the 2023 Budget. The Chief Executive also has 16 other projects to sign or veto. Among them are readjustments for federal civil servants in the Legislative and Judiciary branches.

Proposals approved in the House and Senate are sent for approval by the president, who has a period of 15 working days to sanction or veto the texts, and may approve them with partial vetoes.

When there are vetoes, they must be justified. Presidential vetoes, partial or complete, are still analyzed by deputies and senators, who can confirm or overturn the decision of the Chief Executive.

Most of the proposals awaiting Lula’s analysis deal with salary readjustments for federal civil servants. The increases will be staggered over 3 years (2023, 2024 and 2025). The dynamics are the same for the salary of STF (Federal Supreme Court) ministers, who will have a total increase of 18% until 2025.

as of Apr.1, 2023: BRL 41,650.92;

from 1st Feb 2024: BRL 44,008.52;

from 1st Feb 2025: BRL 46,366.19.

The values ​​also apply to the Attorney General of the Republic. The salary of Supreme Court justices is used as a ceiling for salaries in the federal public service.

The PGR, the defender and the federal general public defender also had their salaries updated.

Read the salary adjustments of employees by body awaiting Lula’s approval:

TCU, MPU, House and Senate:

6% from 1st Feb 2023;

6% from 1st Feb 2024;

6.13% from 1st Feb 2025.

Union Public Defender:

from 1st Feb 2023: BRL 35,423.58;

from 1st Feb 2024: BRL 36,529.16;

from 1st Feb 2025: BRL 37,628.65

In addition to salary corrections, Lula has until January 11 to sanction the project that establishes aggravating factors for the crime of racial injury, increasing the penalty to 2 to 5 years of imprisonment. According to the text, the penalty will be greater when the act is practiced at sporting or cultural events with a humorous purpose.