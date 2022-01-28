US sports compact



Hockey: Draisaitl and Oilers continue uptrend







Hockey: Draisaitl and Oilers continue uptrend

Ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl is on the up with the Edmonton Oilers in the North American professional league NHL. The Canadians defeated the Nashville Predators 3-2 after a penalty shoot-out and celebrated their third win in a row.

Draisaitl was not involved in the goal, in the penalty shoot-out he missed the chance to take the lead. Strike partner Connor McDavid scored the decisive goal in the shootout.

Goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer also celebrated a win. The 30-year-old showed a strong performance and saved 23 shots in the surprising 2-1 after overtime of the Seattle Kraken against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Tim Stützle, on the other hand, had to put up with a small setback after two wins. With the Ottawa Senators, the young star lost to the Carolina Hurricanes 2:3 after a penalty shootout. Stützle also remained without a goal and failed in the shootout.

Basketball: Lakers lose without superstar James







Without the injured superstar LeBron James, the ups and downs of the Los Angeles Lakers in the North American professional basketball league NBA continued. The Lakers lost 87-105 at the Philadelphia 76ers and remain mid-table in the league with 24 wins and 25 losses. James had to sit out at short notice with a knee injury.



In James’ absence, Anthony Davis towered over the Lakers with 31 points and 12 rebounds, while Russell Westbrook also contributed 20 points. But this was not enough to win. The best player on the 76ers side was center Joel Embiid with 26 points.

The Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, cemented their role as title contenders. Led by superstar Stephen Curry, the San Francisco team defeated the Minnesota Timbervolves 124-115. Curry had 29 points and also had eight rebounds and six assists. Karl-Anthony Towns presented themselves even stronger at the Timberwolves Center. But even his double-double with 31 points and twelve rebounds could not prevent the defeat.

Football: Quarterback Roethlisberger ends career

As expected, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has officially ended his career after 18 years in the NFL. “It’s time to clean out my locker, I’m quitting football,” the 39-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers playmaker said in a video message on Thursday. Ten days ago, Roethlisberger and his team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs of the North American professional football league.

Roethlisberger had already said at the end of the main round that his NFL career would probably end after this season and that he would stop with the Steelers after two Super Bowl titles.

The 1.96 meter tall Roethlisberger, who celebrates his 40th birthday on March 2, has only played for the Steelers throughout his professional career since 2004. Twice he won the Super Bowl with the team, in 2011 the team lost the final against the Green Bay Packers.

Football: Bears and Broncos with new coaches

Cologne (SID) – The Chicago Bears and the Denver Broncos from the NFL football league have apparently found new coaches for the coming season early on. As ESPN reports, Nathaniel Hackett will take over at the Broncos. He was most recently the responsible offensive coach for the Green Bay Packers and succeeds the dismissed Vic Fangio.







The Bears are tapping Matt Eberflus, who was in charge of defense for the Indianapolis Colts, to replace Matt Nagy. Chicago and Denver missed the playoffs, and the semifinals between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers as well as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals are scheduled for the weekend. The new season is scheduled to start on September 8th.

(RP/SID/dpa)