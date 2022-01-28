Quila.- The traditional celebration for the day of the Virgen de la Candelaria in Quila, Culiacán, was officially suspended This Thursday, January 27, by the Sinaloa Ministry of Health, considering that it may represent a risk to spread Covid-19.

This was announced by the institution through a statement signed by its owner, Héctor Melesio Cuén Ojeda, with the support of articles 1 and 4 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States; of 13 and 403 of the General Health Law as well as 299 of the Health Law of the State of Sinaloa.

In the text addressed to the press, Cuén Ojeda explained that during the celebration scheduled from January 31 to February 2 at the sanctuary of Our Lady of Quila Visitors were expected from at least Culiacán, Elota and Cosalá.

“As a preventive measure in the mitigation and control of health risks to the health of the population, it is recommended: suspend the candelaria day festivities, as there are no conditions to carry it out given that they represent concentration and mobilization of people”, indicates the statement and later decrees the cancellation of the event.

The foregoing implies a possible relaxation of the preventive measures requested to prevent the spread of Covid-19, a sensitive issue in Sinaloa in the midst of the fourth wave of the pandemic, since the Ministry of Health registers a positivity rate of 74.3% in the last four weeks.