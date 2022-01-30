US sports compact



What you missed on the night in NBA, NFL and NHL



Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl (l) celebrates his goal with teammates Jesse Puljujarvi (back center) and Warren Foegele (front center) while Montreal Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault (r) looks on.

Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey. Among other things today: Leon Draisaitl scores twice in the next Oilers win.







Hockey: Two goals by Draisaitl in fourth consecutive Oilers win

Also thanks to a strong performance by ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl have the Edmonton Oilers her fourth win in a row in the North American professional league NHL. In the Canadian duel with the Montreal Canadiansthe worst team in the league on points, won the Oilers on Saturday (local time) clearly with 7: 2. Draisaitl scored two goals and thus contributed his 30th and 31st goals of the season to the success. In the scorer list of the NHL, the native of Cologne is in second place with 61 points (31 goals, 30 assists).

At least personally things went well for Moritz Seider. The 20-year-old Detroit Red Wings defender provided two assists but was unable to avoid a 7-4 home loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. At the beginning of the last third, the Red Wings were 4-2 up, but five Canadian goals within ten minutes turned the game around. With that, Detroit’s playoff hopes continue to dwindle.







Basketball: Kleber convinces with Dallas

National basketball player Maximilian Kleber is gaining momentum in the NBA. On his 30th birthday, the Würzburg player contributed 15 points and 14 rebounds to the Dallas Mavericks’ 132:105 against the Indiana Pacers. Outstanding among the Texans, who are on the play-off course, was once again the Slovenian Luka Doncic with 30 points and 12 assists. The only concern is Kristaps Porzingis, who retired early with knee problems.

“The difference from last season is our solid defense,” said Kleber after the duel against former Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, who was honored with a video when they met again. But the team “still has to prove itself. We’re on a good run and we want to keep improving.”

Dennis Schröder (4 points) was also able to celebrate a win, but he only played a supporting role in his Boston Celtics’ 107:97 against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jayson Tatum (38) and Jaylen Brown (31) led the record champions to their 26th success in the 51st game of the season. Dallas has three more wins under their belt.

