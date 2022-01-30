Dance evaluation The Swan Pond, which has been moved many times, was finally seen as a stream – an accurate and balanced presentation of the 100th anniversary of the National Ballet speaks volumes

In a rare performance, alternating main pairs were seen.

Streaming of a swan pond with Yle Theme 29.1. Choreography by David McAllister, Lev Ivanov and Marius Petipa, music by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, staging and costumes by Gabriela Týlešová, lighting and projections by Kalle Ropponen, multi-camera direction by Jussi Buckbee, Krčmář, Jun Xia and Henry Gray.

National Ballet long-awaited Swan pond premiered as a stream. That makes clear the band’s tough international level, although there were serious audio technical issues with the streaming.

However, they are expected to be corrected when the recording is transferred to Stage24 and Yle Areena for viewing.

What was rare about the interpretation was that it saw alternating main pairs. Dancing as an odette or white swan Hanako Matsune, as a prince Michal Krčmář. Odilena, or black swan, dances in the third performance Violetta Keller as a prince Jun Xia.

The reason for the solution was that both pairs had practiced the roles and wanted to be given the opportunity to perform in the recording.

Violetta Keller, as her prince Jun Xia, dances in the third act as an odil, or black swan.

The choreography of Swan Pond – or rather its interpretation – has served as the artistic director of the Australian Ballet. David McAllisterin handwriting. There is nothing radical about it.

The cornerstone of classical ballet has undergone many transformations over its more than hundred-year history. However, the interpretations of most large ballet groups are largely based on the 1895 version of St. Petersburg, which was choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov.

Sure ballet even bold reinterpretations have been made. The embodiment of evil The Rothbar wizard is portrayed as a woman.

A few interpretations have highlighted Tchaikovsky the theme of homosexuality in life, so that the attractive swans of the pond are men – or by identifying the Prince with the King of Bavaria Louis IIwhose passions were not only swans but also men.

Oedipal psychological interpretations have been popular. The work has also referred to the celebrity mythology of our time by choosing a princess as the protagonists Diana, prince Charles and Camilla.

Changes in McAllister’s interpretation remain within the neatest tradition. He has edited a short prologue to explain Odette’s background and chose an amicable ending for the work, where dead lovers get each other in the afterlife.

Gabriela Týlešován the dark-speaking visualization is handsome. The court scenes take place in a Gothic-inspired horror castle. Lake scenes are shown on a blue-black stage. There should have been more lighting, though, at least on the TV screen, the prince dressed in black disappeared completely against a dark background.

Otherwise, the costume has been moved to the late 19th century, the time when ballet was born.

The fact that the Swan Pond saw the light of day now even as a stream is a small miracle. The premiere of the production was supposed to be a year ago. The rehearsals were in full swing when the theaters closed. The premiere was postponed until January of this year, the time of the 100th anniversary of the National Ballet. That too was canceled and now the end result was finally seen on the screen.

Many other theaters and dance groups have, of course, undergone similar program changes. What is exceptional, however, is that the work team of Joutsenlampi includes four hundred people, including the orchestra, technical staff and authors from abroad.

Swan pond there are two occupations for the extensive ballet choir required. There are three for soloists. It has now been necessary for the corona to quarantine the dancers.

For example, the occupation of the virtual premiere we now saw could not be announced until just before filming date, as role changes were possible until the last minute.

The long training time is shown in the result. The large swan choir scenes so essential to the work are accurate and balanced. Many numbers, such as Little Swan Dance, act like a trimmed chime.

The performers of the main parts of the streaming leave nothing to be desired. Hanako Matsune, as a white swan, exudes sheer lyricism. Violetta Keller’s interpretation of the seductive black swan Odile, on the other hand, is remarkably accurate and technically sovereign. He also treats the famous fouetté pirouettes so naturally that they don’t look like loose masterpieces.

As the main prince of the stream interpretation, Michal Krčmář gets to show his lyrical side as a noble prince. As the prince of Jun Xia’s third show, he is youthfully energetic and airy airy in his jumps. Henry Gray draws a graphic horror image of the Rothbart wizard.

Matthew Rowen It is difficult to say anything exact about the musical interpretation of the orchestra of the National Opera, which is due to the recording technical problems of streaming. There is also one reason to go see the production in a real live situation.

In the live performance situation, this eleventh version of the long history of the National Ballet about the Swan Lake is only really coming to life.

The recording of Swan Pond can be viewed on Yle Areena and Stage24.

