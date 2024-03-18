Wembanyama stops Schröder – Wagner brothers on course
Dennis Schröder made an irresistible move to the basket – and was denied by the long arm of the “alien”. The captain of the German basketball world champions lost in the NBA with his Brooklyn Nets to the San Antonio Spurs with the brilliant “Alien” Victor Wembanyama. At 115:122 after overtime, Schröder rebounded off the French super talent 25.4 seconds before the end – the Nets' hopes for the play-offs suffered another setback.
The Wagner brothers, on the other hand, are fully on track with Orlando Magic. The team from Florida also won the second duel with the Toronto Raptors within two days, Franz Wagner (22) and Moritz Wagner (14) contributed important points to the 111:96. As fifth in the West, Orlando (40 wins, 28 defeats) has a cushion over the pursuers. This also applies to the Los Angeles Clippers in the East (fourth place), but they continue to weaken with Daniel Theis. The 93:110 against the Atlanta Hawks was the fourth defeat in the past five games. World champion Theis (three rebounds) remained without points.
His national team colleague Schröder had 19 points, but the playmaker missed the possible decision shortly before the end. The man of the evening was Wembanyama, who had 33 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists and 7 blocks – extraordinary statistics in just 36 minutes. Schröder was on the court for six minutes longer. Brooklyn, eleventh in the East, has four fewer wins than the Atlanta Hawks (29:37), who currently occupy the last place for the play-in tournament.
As the bottom team in the West, the Spurs no longer have a chance of making the play-offs and are even more looking forward to the coming season, when they will play in Wembanyama's homeland. Wembanyama and coach Gregg Popovich indicated after the game that the Spurs would be selected for the NBA's upcoming “Paris Games.” “I can barely wait for it. This game or these games will be very important for me, it is my home, it is my city,” said the 20-year-old Frenchman.
Play-off setback for NHL professional Seider and Detroit
National ice hockey player Moritz Seider and the Detroit Red Wings have suffered the next setback in the fight for the playoffs in the North American professional league NHL. The team of the top German defender lost clearly on Sunday (local time) at the Pittsburgh Penguins with 3:6 (1:3, 1:2, 1:1). The Seider team is still in a playoff position. The lead over the New York Islanders and the Washington Capitals is now just one point.
The day before, the Red Wings ended their seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win against Buffalo. There wasn't much to be felt from the momentum from the success against the Sabres. The Penguins, who only have theoretical playoff chances, were superior to Detroit.
Tim Stützle's 17th goal of the season was clearly not enough for the Ottawa Senators. The Canadians clearly lost to the Carolina Hurricanes 2:7 (1:1, 1:2, 0:4). Ottawa is well behind the playoff places.
Lukas Reichel and the Chicago Blackhawks won the German duel with Nico Sturm and the San Jose Sharks 5:2 (0:2, 1:0, 4:0). Reichel prepared Kevin Korchinski (52') for the 3-2 win with his eighth assist of the season. Both teams will clearly miss the playoffs.
#sports #compact #Wembanyama #stops #Schröder #Wagner #brothers
Leave a Reply