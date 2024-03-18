As the bottom team in the West, the Spurs no longer have a chance of making the play-offs and are even more looking forward to the coming season, when they will play in Wembanyama's homeland. Wembanyama and coach Gregg Popovich indicated after the game that the Spurs would be selected for the NBA's upcoming “Paris Games.” “I can barely wait for it. This game or these games will be very important for me, it is my home, it is my city,” said the 20-year-old Frenchman.