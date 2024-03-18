Having archived five splendid years of emotions and great fun, the Moto Guzzi Fast Endurance Trophy is preparing to take to the track again for the 2024 edition with the spectacular formula with a crew of two riders who alternate driving the Moto Guzzi V7 and the 'fascinating start in “Le Mans style”.

This year too, the popular L'Aquila single-make series – which reached a record number of participants with 36 crews and 72 drivers at the start – will offer an even more engaging racing experience for all those who decide to line up at the start, riding the Moto Guzzi V7 equipped with GCorse Racing Kit and tires Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp RS. There great news 2024 it's sprint races in the stage of Varano scheduled for July 7th. On the Emilian track the drivers will not race as a team, alternating driving, as always in Fast Endurance, but will both be called upon to test themselves individually in 12-lap races, with a standing start. A real one special event, on two separate sprint races, which will allow all participants to also experience the thrill of a Grand Prix style race.

The news of the Moto Guzzi Trophy

A novelty that enriches the Fast Endurance, making the 2024 edition even more unique, confirming the philosophy of the trophy: what will count, in fact, as always, is the team spirit, with the team score which, for the Varano stage, will be the sum of the points obtained by the two drivers in their respective sprint races. The are confirmed six stages scheduled on the most beautiful Italian slopes, with the traditional opening at Vallelunga on 4 and 5 Maywith two 60-minute races, followed by the “mini endurance” of Cremona on 9 June, lasting 90 minutes. The 7 July Varano will host the special eventWhile the grand finale will be in Misano on 12 and 13 Octoberwith the spectacular night race on Saturday evening (90 minutes) and the final match on Sunday (60 minutes)

Registrations

Registrations for the 2024 Moto Guzzi Fast Endurance Trophy are already open: until April 14th it is possible to register for the entire championship at the discounted cost of 1750 Euros per team. To participate in the Trophy it is necessary to be an FMI member and to be in possession of a Speed ​​racing license (or Speed ​​One Event, or Off-Road Vehicle with Speed ​​Extension); registration can be done conveniently online by accessing the MyFMI portal on the website www.federmoto.it and filling out the appropriate form. At the time of registration the crew can also choose the name to give to their team and the race number.