In Moscow, a fire broke out in the Satire Theater on Triumphal Square

The fire started in the Satire Theater on Triumphal Square in the center of Moscow. This is reported by Telegram– Baza channel.

According to eyewitnesses, smoke is coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters are on their way to the scene. How it complements Telegram– Mash channel, the dome of the building is on fire, black smoke is coming out of it.

In operational services TASS fire was confirmed. “Significant forces of the capital’s fire and rescue garrison are heading to the scene,” they said.

Later agency “Moscow” reportedthat firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire. The Ministry of Emergency Situations said that 14 units of equipment and 62 personnel were involved in the fire extinguishing.

Preliminarily, there were no casualties as a result of the fire, reports TASS with reference to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The fire area is 200 square meters, the fire quickly spreads through wooden structures. Telegram-Channel 112 reported that people were being evacuated from the building.

Earlier in Moscow, there was a fire in the “ship house” on Bolshaya Tulskaya Street, building 2. The fire occurred on the balcony of one of the apartments on the 11th floor of a residential building. No one was injured due to the fire.