Jobs | One point in Turku attracts jobs at a furious pace – The three best areas in the capital region

The strong concentration of jobs is part of the current trend, says Turku's research director Timo Aro.

If Dividing Finland into squares, each side of which is five kilometers long, there is something interesting around Turku's Kupitta.

In a short time, almost 10,000 new jobs came to the area of ​​colorful office buildings. The person who made the calculations, who works as Turku's research director, tells about it Timo Aro. Earlier in his career, he has become known as an expert in regional development.

Kupittaa and Itäharju square is the fourth best in Finland when looking at job change. Only three areas from the capital region are ahead of it: the Helsinki city center and Kalasatama area, the Keilaniemi and Tapiola area in Espoo, and the Jätkäsaari and Ruoholahti area in Helsinki.

Statistics Finland's data used by Aro is from the years 2015–2021.

In the cup the square includes the buildings of the Turku University Central Hospital, several universities and various large office buildings called cities such as Biocity, Datacity and Eurocity. The area has, among other things, companies doing research and development work.

The Ruuttu area also has a train track and the busy Helsinginkatu, which feeds the highway traffic through Turku.

Not all new jobs in the Kupittaa area are actually new. Aro points out that companies from other parts of Turku and the province have moved to the area. Kupitta has thus absorbed jobs from elsewhere.

According to Aro, the strong concentration of jobs is part of the current trend.

“Jobs are now attracted to big cities and their nearby municipalities. Spot concentrations of workplaces can also be found, for example, in Lapland,” says Aro.

Not all new jobs in Kupitta are actually new, but the region has absorbed jobs from other parts of Turku and the province.

In Finland proper, the biggest increase in jobs seems to be concentrated mostly in Turku and Kaarina, Lieto, Raisio and Rusko.

Even within cities, certain areas attract jobs. According to Aro, they have in common good transport connections, some kind of station or travel center, proximity to universities and hospitals, and the existence of competing companies in the area.

In the cup Aro sees Kupittaa train station as a wild card. At the moment, the station does not play a very significant role in terms of job placement, but according to Aro, good road connections and parking garages are more useful.

“A lot of white-collar jobs are already concentrated in Kupittaa, even though Kupittaa's position is not very functional. It's a bit in the bag, and not a feed point for a modern city. The station has a lot of unused potential,” says Aro.

A white-collar workplace refers to work done in offices.

Timo Aro sees the Kupitta train station as a wild card that affects the development of the area.

According to Aro, one of the reasons for the increase in the number of jobs in Kupitta is the large number of office spaces. Companies have been offered premises of a suitable size and price. In addition, the companies have found enough skilled workers for their services.

“It creates a snowball effect.”

The Tyks hospital area also plays a role in the growth of jobs, although the data used by Aro does not tell about jobs to the accuracy of individual employers.

“Some companies in the health sector want to be close to social and health services. My own understanding is that the expansion of the hospital area itself has increased jobs, as well as the aging of the population and the increase in the need for care,” says Aro.

Aro estimates that the impact of the hospitals on the number of new jobs in the Kupitta region is in the order of 2,000–3,000 jobs.

Kupitta is known as an area with a lot of jobs. In the evenings, the area falls asleep when the office lights go out. See also HS Turku | In the middle of the park, a mossy caravan cemetery was quietly created

When Kupitta's popularity is growing, and the prices of various premises may also rise. Aro cannot say with certainty whether the rise in prices can act as a brake on job development in the Kupitta area in the future.

“The question is whether the location, movement and availability of labor weigh more than the price of the premises. Can companies afford to be away from Kupittaa or not?” Aro says.

It must also be taken into account that many other areas of Turku, from Orikedo to Varissuo and from Ravattula to Raunistula, also fit into the same 25 square kilometer map box with Kupitta.

Why has Aro named the square after Kupitta and Itäharju, where the city is just updating its decades-long vision of renovating the area?

To prove the attractiveness of the Kupitta area, Aro also looked at the workplace development in smaller squares, each page of which was a kilometer long.

In this closer examination, 3,151 new jobs had been created in the Kupitta and Itäharju area, 2,189 jobs in the adjacent box around the Tyks hospital area, and 3,168 jobs around the university campus area.

“This proves that the increase in jobs has been great right around Kupitta,” says Aro.