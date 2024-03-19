Ice hockey: Peterka wins the German NHL duel against Grubauer with Buffalo
The German national ice hockey player JJ Peterka achieved an important victory with the Buffalo Sabers in the race for playoff participation in the NHL. On Monday (local time) the Sabers won a 6:2 (3:2, 2:0, 1:0) away win against the Seattle Kraken in the North American Ice Hockey League with German goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer.
Peterka helped Owen Power make it 4-2 with an assist; Buffalo's best player was Jeff Skinner with a hat trick. At Seattle, Grubauer was substituted on for Joey Daccord after just under six minutes, after Seattle's current goalkeeper had already conceded three goals so early.
After their 33rd win of the season, the Sabers have 71 points and are four points behind the second Wilcard spot in the Eastern Conference, which entitles them to participate in the playoffs. The Washington Capitals are currently there, who beat the Calgary Flames 5:2 (1:0, 3:1, 1:1) on Monday. Alex Ovetschkin scored twice for the visiting team. Both goals came from power play in the first ten minutes of the second period to give him a 2-0 and 3-0 lead.
Ice hockey: Ovechkin breaks the 20-goal mark – Peterka with an assist
Ice hockey superstar Alexander Ovechkin reached the 20-goal mark in the NHL for the 19th time in a row. The Russian scored twice in his Washington Capitals' 5-2 win against the Calgary Flames.
The 38-year-old is only the sixth player in the history of the North American professional league to achieve this feat. Record holder Gordie Howe even broke the mark in 22 seasons. With a total of 843 goals, Ovetschkin also has his eye on superstar Wayne Gretzky's league record (894).
Basketball: Hartenstein achieves his next win in the NBA with the Knicks
The New York Knicks around German basketball player Isaiah Hartenstein remain undefeated on their away trip to the west coast of the USA. On Monday (local time), the team from New York won 119:112 (62:56) at the Golden State Warriors, thus completing their third away win in a row in the NBA. Overall, the Knicks have been undefeated in the North American Basketball League for four games.
The Knicks opened the game with an 8-0 run and never trailed once. After the Warriors had reduced the lead to 95:99 at the start of the fourth quarter, the guests didn't allow any points for four and a half minutes and pulled away again. Hartenstein contributed 13 points and ten rebounds to the success, the center achieved a double-double for the seventh time this season, i.e. double-digit values in two categories. The Knicks remain fourth in the Eastern Conference
The Los Angeles Lakers around superstar LeBron James did their duty and clearly defeated the Atlanta Hawks 136:105 (73:59). The NBA record champions celebrated their third-highest success of the season. James scored 25 points, 10 assists and seven assists. The Lakers' best thrower was D'Angelo Russell with 27 points. The Lakers remain in ninth place in the West and are two wins behind sixth place, which means safe playoff qualification.
Sabalenka's friend: ex-NHL player Koltsow dies
Former NHL player Konstantin Koltsov, friend of two-time tennis Grand Slam champion Aryna Sabalenka, has died at the age of 42. The Belarusian Ice Hockey Association announced this on Tuesday. Koltsov “suddenly died,” the statement said, but no details about the circumstances were given.
“We mourn,” said the association’s website: “The Belarusian Ice Hockey Association expresses its deepest condolences to the family, friends and everyone who knew and worked with Konstantin.”
Koltsow played for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL from 2002 to 2006. There was initially no reaction from world number two Sabalenka, who is scheduled to play at the Miami Open this week. The 25-year-old won the Australian Open in 2023 and 2024.
