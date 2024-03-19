After their 33rd win of the season, the Sabers have 71 points and are four points behind the second Wilcard spot in the Eastern Conference, which entitles them to participate in the playoffs. The Washington Capitals are currently there, who beat the Calgary Flames 5:2 (1:0, 3:1, 1:1) on Monday. Alex Ovetschkin scored twice for the visiting team. Both goals came from power play in the first ten minutes of the second period to give him a 2-0 and 3-0 lead.