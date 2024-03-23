The Nets and Schröder, on the other hand, are increasingly losing out in eleventh place in the East with 26:45 victories. The Atlanta Hawks in tenth place, which would still be enough to take part in the play-in tournament, have 30:39 wins and still have two more games in hand. Dennis Schröder had nine points and seven rebounds as a starter. The outstanding thrower of the game was his teammate Donte DiVincenzo with 31 points.