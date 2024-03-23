Hartenstein wins German NBA duel with Schröder
Isaiah Hartenstein won the German duel with basketball world champion Dennis Schröder on Saturday evening and took the next step towards the play-offs with his New York Knicks. The 25-year-old had 17 points and ten rebounds in the 105:93 win in the city duel against the Brooklyn Nets. The Knicks are only one win behind the third-place Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference of the North American professional league NBA with a record of 42:28 victories.
The Nets and Schröder, on the other hand, are increasingly losing out in eleventh place in the East with 26:45 victories. The Atlanta Hawks in tenth place, which would still be enough to take part in the play-in tournament, have 30:39 wins and still have two more games in hand. Dennis Schröder had nine points and seven rebounds as a starter. The outstanding thrower of the game was his teammate Donte DiVincenzo with 31 points.
Basketball world champion Daniel Theis and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Portland Trail Blazers for the second time in 24 hours and stayed on course for the play-offs in the NBA professional league. Theis had six points and four rebounds in just over 20 minutes of action in the 125:117 win in Oregon. The Clippers' top scorer was Paul George with 31 points.
At least number one pick Victor Wembanyama had a good evening for the San Antonio Spurs, the worst team in the Western Conference with just 15 wins from 70 games. The 20-year-old Frenchman recorded strong 31 points and 16 rebounds in the Texans' 97:99 home defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies.
NHL: Capitals put pressure on Seider's Red Wings
Ice hockey professional Moritz Seider and the Detroit Red Wings face tough competition in the NHL play-off race. The Washington Capitals around star player Alexander Ovetschkin won the shooting festival against the Carolina Hurricanes 7:6 after a penalty shootout on Saturday night and, with one game less, are now only one point behind Detroit, currently the last participant in the knockout phase in the East.
The match winners for the capital were Sonny Milano with a hat trick in regular time and Dylan Strome, who was the only one to score in the shootout. Ovetschkin scored his 846th league goal and still has his sights set on the “eternal” record set by legend Wayne Gretzky (894).
Philipp Grubauer's Seattle Kraken lost 1:2 after overtime at the Arizona Coyotes without the German goalie. As twelfth in the West, Seattle only has a theoretical chance of making the play-offs.
