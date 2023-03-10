Kalinka Fox he dedicated his last cosplay to Melinaone of the most interesting characters of Elden Ringthe woman who acts as a guide for the Senzaluce and provides him with assistance throughout the campaign.

In this case the interpretation made by the Russian model is surprising: we are used to costumes that enhance the physicality of Kalinka, who instead in this case put herself completely at the service of the character and tried to represent it in the most faithful, attentive and respectful way possible.

A due gesture, considering the 20 million copies of Elden Ring distributed, which sanctioned the extraordinary success of the soulslike developed by FromSoftware, which will soon also see the arrival of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

“Traveler from beyond the Mist, I am Melina. I offer you a deal,” Kalinka wrote in her post on Instagramquoting the phrases that the woman addresses to Senzaluce the first time she meets him and choosing the town of Demre, in Turkey, as the location for the photographic set.

