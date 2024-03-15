US sports compact: Dallas Mavericks lose despite outstanding Irving

Led by an unstoppable Jalen Brunson, the New York Knicks clinched a must-win win. The score against the Portland Trail Blazers was 105:93 at the end of the game. Brunson scored 45 points for the Knicks, who always led by double digits in the second half until the final period. Isaiah Hartenstein was allowed to play as center in the starting lineup and recorded nine points, nine rebounds and two assists. New York remains in fourth place in the Eastern Conference and is on course for the play-offs.