US sports compact: Dallas Mavericks lose despite outstanding Irving

The Dallas Mavericks have lost again in the North American professional basketball league NBA after four wins in a row. Without the ailing superstar Luka Doncic, the Texans had to admit defeat to the top team the Oklahoma City Thunder with 126:119 on Thursday evening (local time).
The Mavericks, Dirk Nowitzki's former club, were not helped by an outstanding performance from Kyrie Irving, who scored 36 points. Center Daniel Gafford missed a league-record 35 consecutive shots from the field after missing his 34th attempt. Maxi Kleber had three points, two rebounds and one block in 20 minutes of playing time. Dallas remains in eighth place in the Western Conference.
Led by an unstoppable Jalen Brunson, the New York Knicks clinched a must-win win. The score against the Portland Trail Blazers was 105:93 at the end of the game. Brunson scored 45 points for the Knicks, who always led by double digits in the second half until the final period. Isaiah Hartenstein was allowed to play as center in the starting lineup and recorded nine points, nine rebounds and two assists. New York remains in fourth place in the Eastern Conference and is on course for the play-offs.
The Los Angeles Clippers are in the same place in the Western Conference. The team led by world champion Daniel Theis defeated the Chicago Bulls 126:111. In addition to Paul George (28 points), Kawhi Leonard, who was recently injured, led the way for the Clippers with 27 points. Center Theis had four points, two rebounds and three assists in 14 minutes of playing time.
Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics became the first team in the NBA to qualify for this year's play-offs. For Jaylen Brown (37 points) and Co. a 127:114 win against the Phoenix Suns was enough.
Ice hockey: The Red Wings' decline continues unabated
The crisis at the Detroit Red Wings surrounding Vice World Champion Moritz Seider is getting worse and worse. The ice hockey team from the Motor City lost to the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 in front of their home crowd; it was the Red Wings' seventh defeat in a row in the North American professional league NHL. After a long, decent season, Detroit is no longer in a playoff spot.
Detroit, which had already lost 0-4 in Arizona the previous week and conceded a whopping 36 goals during the losing streak, is only ninth in the East. The New York Islanders, who are in the second and final wild card spot for the playoffs, are tied. Seider was not involved in Lucas Raymond's only goal for Detroit on Thursday (local time).
Tim Stützle, on the other hand, scored twice for the Ottawa Senators. First, the national striker saved the Canadians with the goal to make it 2-2 (53rd) at the Columbus Blue Jackets in overtime, then he was successful in the penalty shootout. However, his teammate Claude Giroux scored the winning goal to make it 3-2 in the shootout. Ottawa has not been a play-off candidate for a long time.
The Buffalo Sabers with John-Jason Peterka moved within three points of the team from New York and Detroit with a 4-0 win against the Islanders. Peterka made it 1-0 (25'), it was the striker's 19th assist.
Goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer watched from the bench as his Seattle Kraken came away empty-handed for the third time in a row in a 2-1 defeat against the Washington Capitals. As twelfth in the West, Seattle only has a theoretical chance of making the play-offs. Nico Sturm and the NHL bottom team San Jose Sharks lost 3:6 to the Pittsburgh Penguins and remained without a scorer point.
#sports #compact #Dallas #Mavericks #lose #outstanding #Irving