The quarter-final at Indian Wells between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev was visited by some uninvited guests on Thursday evening. The numbers two and six in the world rankings had just started their match when a whole swarm of bees showed up. It quickly became clear that continuing to play was not an option. After an interruption of almost an hour and fifty minutes, the game was resumed. Alcaraz won easily (6-3, 6-1) and qualified for the semi-finals.
