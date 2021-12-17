US sports compact



What you missed that night in NBA, NFL, and NHL



Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are busy. What happened that night in American football, basketball and ice hockey. Today among other things: Draisaitl stops bankruptcy series with Oilers. Theis could hardly be stopped.







Football: Chiefs win spectacular duel against the Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs have won a competitive NFL duel with the Los Angeles Chargers and made a preliminary decision in the race for the direct playoff qualification. Travis Kelce decided the game with his second touchdown in extra time and scored the 34:28 for the guests in an exciting game with many twists. “What a game. They were two heavyweights who went off on each other, “said Chiefs trainer Andy Reid on Thursday evening (local time) and joked with regard to his enormous excess weight:” If I could jump, I would have jumped. “

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had three touchdown passes and threw over 410 yards on an interception. He decided the direct comparison with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert for himself. Herbert, who recently played superbly, had two touchdown passes, 236 yards and also an interception. With three games left, the Chiefs at the helm of AFC West now have two wins ahead of the Chargers.







Ice hockey: Draisaitl stops series of bankruptcies with Oilers

Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers ended their NHL losing streak and clearly defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2. Germany’s best ice hockey player prepared the 1-0 and thus helped to end the series of defeats of the last six games. “You never feel good when you lose six in a row. It’s not a secret. But we all know what we have to do to get back on the road to victory, ”the Cologne-based man had said before the game.

Tim Stützle lost with the Ottawa Senators 1: 2 against defending champions Tampa Bay Lightning. Moritz Seider and the Detroit Red Wings lost to the badly decimated Carolina Hurricanes 3: 5. The hosts affected by corona cases only had 16 players available. Nico Sturm and the Minnesota Wild also suffered a defeat. After extra time there was a 2: 3 against the Buffalo Sabers.

The Montreal Canadiens won their home game against the Philadelphia Flyers after extra time 3-2 in front of empty stands. The regional government in Quebec, Canada, had asked in view of rising corona numbers to forego viewers.



Basketball: A strong performance by Daniel Theis is not enough for Houston

Even a strong Daniel Theis could not prevent the 20th loss of his Houston Rockets in the current NBA season. Despite the 22 points of the German national basketball player, the Texans lost 103: 116 against the New York Knicks. Center Theis became the top scorer of his team and also had ten rebounds. With only nine wins, the Rockets are currently 13th in the Western Conference.

Things are still going really well for the Brooklyn Nets. Led by the outstanding Kevin Durant, the Nets celebrated a 114-105 win against the Philadelphia 76ers and after their fourth win in a row they are still undisputed at the top of the east (21 wins, 8 losses). Durant contributed 34 points, eleven rebounds and eight assists. The Nets were missing seven players due to Coronas – including top star James Harden.

The Detroit Pistons are still beaten at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table. At 113: 122 at the Indiana Pacers, they conceded their 13th consecutive defeat. The Phoenix Suns landed with the 118: 98 against the Washington Wizards victory number 23, they lead the tableau in the west together with the Golden State Warriors.







Meanwhile, the number of corona cases in the NBA continues to grow. With Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley from the Los Angeles Lakers, the next players have been added to the corona protocol. Neither of them will travel to Minnesota with their team for the away game. Since the Lakers are now missing seven players (five due to COVID-19), they are facing an obligation from old star Isaiah Thomas by special permit.

