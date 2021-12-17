Croatia, Serbia and Greece are named the most demanded countries for vaccine tours among domestic tourists. They write about it “News” with reference to the press service of the tour operator “Russian Express”.

It is noted that in Croatia vaccination is carried out without prior appointment with a single-component vaccine Johnson & Johnson or two-component Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. In Serbia, an official confirmation of the vaccination appointment is required, among others the drug Sinopharm is available.

Vaccine tours to Greece are also gaining popularity: the embassy of this country is loyal to the issuance of Schengen multivisa to Russians. “As far as Greece is concerned, since December, if you are vaccinated with Sputnik V, one dose of Pfizer is enough to get the European QR code. But for this you need to submit the documents first, ”said Dmitry Gorin, Vice President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RST).

In addition, the specialist noted that the most popular vaccines among domestic travelers are Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer.

Earlier in December, it was reported that the demand for vaccine tours abroad in the near future could triple, increasing from 3-5 to 10 thousand trips per month. So, since the start of sales of vaccine tours in September, the demand for them has already tripled.