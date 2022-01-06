US sports compact



What you missed that night in NFL, NBA, and NHL



Kyrie Irving made his season debut.

Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are busy. What happened during the night in American football, basketball and ice hockey. Today among other things: a frustrated Leon Draisaitl.







Ice hockey: fifth bankruptcy in a row for Draisaitl and the Oilers

Fifth bankruptcy in a row for ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl in the NHL: The 26-year-old lost with his Edmonton Oilers against the Toronto Maple Leafs. “You hope that better days will come, but it’s frustrating. Nobody wants to lose, and we’ve been losing for a long time,” said Draisaitl, who scored his 26th goal of the season at 2: 4: “We’re not giving up. It’s still a long season. “

The Oilers are behind Toronto for the 21st time in their last 25 games, and the team is only eighth in the Western Conference. Against Toronto, Connor McDavid was missing, alongside Draisaitl the second superstar in the team, Derek Ryan and Tyson Barrie, who were included in the league’s COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday (local time).

Basketball: Irving is making an emotional comeback

The unvaccinated NBA star Kyrie Irving made his season debut in the North American professional league for the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday (local time). In an emotional moment after the 129: 121 away win against the Indiana Pacers, Irving presented his father with his jersey on the field. “It felt unbelievable,” said the 29-year-old player in the TV interview after the game about his return. “I don’t take that for granted.”







After two and a half months, Irving was on the floor for his team for the first time this season. Since the NBA star is not vaccinated against the corona virus, Irving will not be allowed to play in home games for Brooklyn due to the guidelines of the US state of New York. Before the start of the season, those responsible for the Nets had declared that they would forego the services of their star player. After a corona outbreak in the team and due to the forced break of many players, the team recently changed its mind.

Irving scored 22 points on his debut. The next two home games are scheduled for the Nets, only on Monday (local time), January 10, 2022, Irving can play for the Nets again with an away game in Portland.



Basketball: Mavericks win before Nowitzki appreciation

Before honoring their former basketball superstar Dirk Nowitzki, the Dallas Mavericks clinched an important win against contender Golden State Warriors. The team of former Nowitzki colleague Jason Kidd beat the best team to date in the North American professional league NBA on Wednesday evening (local time) with 99:82 (50:39) and thus laid a sporting basis for the ceremony where Nowitzki’s jersey with the number on the back 41 was pulled under the roof of the arena in Texas. The 43-year-old German watched the game live, his family and many friends were also there.

Nowitzki’s successor Luka Doncic stood out with 26 points and led the Mavericks to victory. The Slovenian bent over shortly before the end of the game and then stayed outside – but the game was already decided at this point. The otherwise strong Warriors had a bad day, especially offensively. Development player Stephen Curry scored only 14 points and hit only five of his 24 throws. In the first half he only converted one out of ten attempts.

Basketball: bankruptcies for Schröder and Wagner

Dennis Schröder suffered a defeat in the NBA in the second game after his return to the floor with the Boston Celtics. With the Boston Celtics, the German national basketball player lost on Wednesday (local time) at home against the San Antonio Spurs with 97:99 (56:58). Schröder scored 15 points and scored 97:99 a minute before the end, but after that none of the teams scored.

Schröder had returned in the previous game against Orlando Magic after being in corona quarantine and missing four games.







Franz Wagner drew the short straw with the Orlando Magic against the Philadelphia 76ers with 106: 116 (59:62). The newcomer to the league had 15 points. Before the game, Wagner had been named the best rookie of December in the Eastern Conference. Franz Wagner’s brother Moritz was not in the squad against Philadelphia.

