“Florida is taking steps to take sides against the greatest geopolitical threat to the United States: the Communist Party of China“. Ron DeSantis declared it by signing a series of anti-Chinese laws, including the one aimed at preventing him from buying large portions of land in Florida.

“I am proud to sign this law that stops the purchase of our agricultural land and land near military bases and critical infrastructure”, added the Republican governor who once again seems to be using the laws passed in Florida to present the political program with which intends to run for the White House, even if he has not formalized his candidacy yet.

The other laws signed are aimed at “preventing digital data from being stored in China – DeSantis said – and stop the influence of the Chinese Communist Party on our entire education system. We are fulfilling our commitment – he concluded – to push back communist ChinaThe Land Purchase Law will allow Chinese citizens on non-tourist visas to purchase land plots smaller than two acres and at least 8 kilometers away from military installations.