A visit to Formula 1 is only suitable for people with a big wallet. Especially in Miami.

It seems so nice, doesn’t it, a visit to a Grand Prix. Nice to see up close how Max drives the snot in front of everyone, while sniffing the smell of petrol and rubber while enjoying a nice snack and a drink.

Sounds very nice indeed. But not suitable for everyone. In fact, suitable for almost no one at all. And certainly not for the average Dutch Max Verstappen fan, who, dressed in a Red Bull shirt and MV33 cap bought with his last benefit money, is shouting in front of the TV that Lewis Hamilton is a whiner. You know them…

After all, we managed to get our hands on it on the price lists for a drink and a drink in Miami. And you needed a fat wallet for that. I think!

Formula 1 in Miami? Bring your wallet

Let’s start with the snacks. A small snack in between is always welcome, isn’t it? Well, pull out your wallet and shudder. A salad of watermelon and tomatoes? 250 dollars. A lobster roll? 450 dollars. 100 grams of caviar? 400 peak.

And we’ll move on. Nachos with minced meat? $275. A platter of chicken thighs and quesadillas? 500 big ones. And the nicest, a few scoops of ice cream for dessert; $245.

But that’s just the beginning.

Have a drink at Formula 1? KATSHING

We want to wash that feed away and so there must also be a drink. That is possible, but here too you have to conjure up that wallet again. And hope there’s more in there.

Because for a bottle of Stolichnaya Elit vodka (44.95 at the local Gall and Gall) you pay 600 dollars during a Formula 1 event. Tequila starts at $800 a bottle and goes up to $12,000 for a bottle of “Clase Azul Tequila Ultra.” Which you can buy ‘already’ for $ 2800 in the better liquor store.

Well, then you leave the expensive bottles for what they are and order a nice cold Heineken. Fine, but for half a liter you can tap 50 dollars. Suppose you drink 4 bars 4 on Saturday and if you do that again on Sunday, you can still leave $ 1600 worth of beer.

Fortunately, the water is free. Would you think… Well, think again. You can still pay 25 dollars for a bottle of Spa Blue (or the American equivalent). Is of course no money for Jay-Z, Paris Hilton or Gordon, but for Jan with the MV33 cap it is well above the .. erm, cap yes.

In short, here’s our tip. Just make sure your wallet is full if you’re hungry and thirsty during a Formula 1 race in the USA! Or stay at home and just walk to the tap if you want a glass of water. Also saves you a jetlag if you want to go home after the race!

Don’t mention it!

Visit this article Formula 1? Bring a fat wallet! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



#Visit #Formula #Bring #fat #wallet