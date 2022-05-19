Caixa Econômica Federal released on Saturday (21) another extraordinary withdrawal of R$ 1,000 from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) for workers born in July.

The credit is carried out automatically in the Caixa Tem application account. After crediting the amount, it is possible to pay bills and bills, use the virtual debit card to pay in stores, websites or apps, in addition to shopping in supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies and other establishments by paying with the QR Code in the machines.

The amount can also be transferred to other bank accounts of Caixa or another bank. It is also possible to carry out transactions through Pix, in addition to making withdrawals at Caixa’s self-service terminals and at lottery outlets.

+ FGTS can be used to purchase Eletrobras shares

In the FGTS Application, workers can consult the expected date for payment and the amount that will be credited.

Information about the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS can be obtained from the FGTS application, in the “Extraordinary withdrawal” menu, or from Caixa’s official channels, by calling 4004-0104, for capitals and metropolitan regions, and 0800 104 0104 for other regions.

See the calendar: