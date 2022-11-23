US says Russia suffers from a shortage of artillery missiles

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
Michael Reynolds. Eph.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
The US Secretary of Defense questioned Russia’s military capabilities.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 23, 2022, 02:12 PM
Russia suffers asignificant shortage” of ammunition for its artillery, which could limit its operations in Ukraine in the future, the United States Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin.
“The Russians have had logistical problems from the beginning” of the invasion of Ukraine (on February 24) and “they are still struggling with logistics,” he declared. Austin to a group of reporters aboard a military airplane.
The Russians have had logistical problems from the start.
Russia “suffers from a significant shortage of artillery missiles”, in particular because kyiv destroyed several warehouses russian ammunition, explained the head of the Pentagon. Moscow it has used its artillery extensively since the start of the war, firing numerous missiles at Ukrainian forces before any movement on the ground.
“For this kind of operation, you need a lot of ammunition. I’m not sure they have enough to afford this kind of thing in the future,” he added.
Austin maintained that Russia’s stocks of precision missiles had been “significantly depleted” during the intervening nine months of the war, noting that Moscow could not quickly replace them because of the trade sanctions that Western powers imposed on Russia.
AFP.
More news
November 23, 2022, 02:12 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Russia #suffers #shortage #artillery #missiles
Leave a Reply