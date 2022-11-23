US says Russia suffers from a shortage of artillery missiles

Russia suffers asignificant shortage” of ammunition for its artillery, which could limit its operations in Ukraine in the future, the United States Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin.

“The Russians have had logistical problems from the beginning” of the invasion of Ukraine (on February 24) and “they are still struggling with logistics,” he declared. Austin to a group of reporters aboard a military airplane.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. Photo: EFE/EPA/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT

Russia “suffers from a significant shortage of artillery missiles”, in particular because kyiv destroyed several warehouses russian ammunition, explained the head of the Pentagon. Moscow it has used its artillery extensively since the start of the war, firing numerous missiles at Ukrainian forces before any movement on the ground.

“For this kind of operation, you need a lot of ammunition. I’m not sure they have enough to afford this kind of thing in the future,” he added.

Austin maintained that Russia’s stocks of precision missiles had been “significantly depleted” during the intervening nine months of the war, noting that Moscow could not quickly replace them because of the trade sanctions that Western powers imposed on Russia.

