According to the White House, the equipment was sent across the Caspian Sea and later used by Russian forces against Ukraine.

The United States said on Friday (June 9, 2023) that Russia received hundreds of attack drones from Iran for the war against Ukraine. According to the White House, the UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) were built in Iran, sent across the Caspian Sea and then used by Russian forces over Ukraine. The information is from Reuters.

“Russia has been using Iranian UAVs in recent weeks to attack Kiev and terrorize the Ukrainian population, and the Russia-Iran military partnership appears to be deepening. We are also concerned that Russia is working with Iran to produce Iranian UAVs from within Russia.”White House spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

According to Kirby, the US had information that Russia was receiving materials from Iran needed to build a drone factory capable of being fully operational as early as 2024.

“We are releasing satellite images of the planned location of this UAV factory in Alabuga Special Economic Zone, Russia”said Kirby.

Iran admitted, in November 2022, to having provided a “small number” of drones to Russia, but that the equipment was delivered “months ago” of the invasion of Ukraine and which are no longer provided.

Kirby said the drone shipments were in violation of a 2015 UN resolution enshrining the Iran nuclear deal and that the US would seek to hold both Iran and Russia accountable.

Ukraine, the US, France and Germany say the resolution includes restrictions on Iran on missiles and related technologies until October 2023 and could cover the export and purchase of advanced military systems such as drones.