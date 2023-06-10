Le Bourget. It deals with NFTs and the virtual universe and builds bridges between traditional art, pop culture and video games. But at 61, the Japanese artist Takashi Murakami confesses his “fears” of the effects of artificial intelligence.

“I work with a certain fear of being replaced one day” by AI, he tells the afpon the occasion of an exhibition that presents some forty of his works, which opens this Saturday at the Gagosian gallery in Le Bourget, north of Paris.

According to the artist, as with the arrival of the Apple II, one of the first personal computers, which led to the replacement of older people by young design professionals, “the generation change will be drastic,” he adds in Japanese, with a face serene.

The same scenario can be repeated “in a year or two, in the world of visual art, but also in other places, with the arrival of people who know how to use AI,” he continues.

Installed in front of his last monumental mural measuring 23 meters long by 5 meters high, with knotted hair and a gray beard, he sits upright, dressed in shorts and a jacket that he designed himself.

This mural, a tribute to traditional Kabuki theatre, is exhibited alongside four other monumental paintings, including his famous “Superflat” (two-dimensional) aesthetic smiling flowers that made him famous.

At his side, lucky cats and pixelated paintings pay homage to the video-ludic and computer culture of the 1980s.

“AI will certainly hurt technical trades, but I don’t think it will be able to counter our ideas. The most outlandish ones, the ones that even AI can’t generate, will become valuable,” he clarifies.

Appropriating numerous algorithmic techniques himself, he mischievously evokes “the rise in power of creators with far trickier ideas,” using “engineering techniques that will make the strangest things familiar.”

Crypto assets, a new continent

In the huge white-walled building of the gallery, gigantic figures are entangled in a huge colorful snake, epic “narration” in images sought by the artist.

With this work, made with lacquer-coated acrylic paint, leaving no trace of who made it, the artist claims to have gained the recognition of older generations who had not appreciated it until then in Japan.

In front, a symbolic and gigantic “blue dragon” refers to the video game “Blue Dragon” and the universal myth, taking the audience into the universe of Japanese manga.

Star of multiple international fashion collaborations -Louis Vuitton, multidisciplinary creators Virgil Abloh, Pharrell Williams or Kanye West-, successful businessman whose derived products are sold all over the world, Murakami exclaims “having understood the grammar and the rules” of this universe thanks to these collaborations.

He says he is continuing his experience with watchmaker Hublot, a project he hopes to announce soon.

The artist also worked with the company RTFKT, present in the universe of NFTs (works of art certified by a digital contract) to give birth to sneakers that had to be acquired in the virtual universe before being able to obtain their physical double.

For him, the universe of these crypto assets is a “new continent” and it will take time for the public to adopt it.

It says to “create real pictures to explain the world of NFTs to people in the real world”, as if they were “bridges” between real life and the virtual world.

To democratize this new form of art, this Saturday he will give away to visitors who sign up an NFT of a virtual currency with the effigy of his famous smiling flower.