The United States said on Tuesday that is “prepared” for China’s response by the visit to Taiwan of the president of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, a trip that has upset Beijing.

“The United States does not seek or want a crisis. We are prepared to manage what Beijing decides to do,” National Security Council Communications Coordinator John Kirby told a news conference at the White House.

Kirby assured that the warnings launched by Beijing during the last hours are “in line” with what the United States had anticipated, and defended that “there is no reason” why the Chinese government uses this trip as a “pretext to increase its military activity” in the region.

He recalled that Chinese military planes flew over the Taiwan Strait as Pelosi approached the island and predicted that China will continue to carry out maneuvers of this type in the coming days, even after the visit of the Speaker of the House.

Faced with complaints from Beijing, the spokesman for the National Security Council stated that the trip “is consistent” with the “one China” policy advocated by the United States since 1979.

“We have said that we oppose any unilateral change to the status quo by either side. We have also said that we do not support Taiwan independence,” he said.

Kirby said that the trip is a “decision” of Pelosi, who represents a power independent of the Executive, and that the President of the United States, Joe Biden, “respects” his will.

Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday on an unannounced visit that has exacerbated tensions between the United States and China, which sees the trip as a provocation to which it has responded by showing military muscle and imposing sanctions on imports from the island.

The democrat landed in Taipei shortly before 11:00 p.m. local time from Kuala Lumpur, putting an end to a frenzy of speculation, since her visit had not been confirmed previously despite the fact that the US and Taiwanese media took her for granted since the day before. .

Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan. Photo: NAZRI RAPAAI / MALAYSIA DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION / AFP

Senators support arrival in Taiwan

At the same time, half of the Republican senators on Tuesday expressed their support for the visit to Taiwan of the president of the United States House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi.

“We support House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. For decades, members of the United States Congress, including past House Speakers, have traveled to Taiwan,” they said in a brief statement. set signed so far by 26 of the 50 Republican senators.

In the text, signed among others by the leader of the conservatives in the Upper House, Mitch McConnell, defended that the visit “is consistent” with the “one China” policy supported by the United States since the enactment of the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Photo: EFE / EPA / JIM LO SCALZO

After Pelosi landed, McConnell said in a speech in the Senate that the Democrat “has every right” to visit the island, as Republican Newt Gingrich did in 1997 as president of the House.

However, McConnel attacked the US president, Joe Biden, and his team because he considered that he had tried to “dissuade” Pelosi from going to the island.

