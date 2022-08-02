Chernobylite got some new free add-on content today, featuring Ghost Town and Season 1: Blue Flamesin addition to one patch which improves several technical aspects and fixes some previously detected glitches and bugs.

In addition to the various free content, there are also two Paid DLC on weapons, equipment and skins.

Chernobylite, a game image

Ghost Town introduces a new map, centered on the well-known residential area of ​​Pripyat which was the real city around Chernobyl, inhabited by a considerable number of people and gravitating right around the nuclear power plant.

The city is now invaded by chernobylite crystals and has become a full-fledged ghost town, a creepy place where it’s easy to lose your way, but where you can still recognize some points of characteristic references and landmarks to visit.

Season 1: Blue Flames brings a new one activities in the game, titled “Memory of You”. In this, we find ourselves embarking on a journey through different areas that recreate the exclusion zone of Chernobyl, in order to find objects and collectibles and learn something more about the relationship between Tatyana and Igor, connected to the story of the game.

Among the new ones weapons, the Silent Assassin crossbow arrives and more. The two new paid DLCs are Deadly Frost Pack, which adds ice-themed skins, and Blue Flames Pack which focuses on rather dark-themed hideout skins.

In addition to these elements, there are many corrections and improvements made by the patch released in correspondence with this update for Chernobylite, a game that you can learn more about by reading our review about it.