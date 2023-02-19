There are many institutions, organizations and companies that have spoken in favor of the anti-smoking law, that prohibits smoking in public spaces, Specially in closed spaces, for the harmful effects on the health of citizens. But in business chambers there is some concern for the entry into force of this regulation.

In this regard, the president of the National Chamber of the Restaurant Industry and Seasoned Foods (canirac) Culiacán delegation, Laura Guzmán Torróntegui, acknowledged that although they are in favor of the law, it has been difficult to demand that customers not smoke in establishments or that after 11:00 p.m. they are denied the sale of alcoholic beverages. And it is that restaurateurs seek to prevent customers from getting angry and stop consuming in their businesses, which is why this regulation has them restless. By the way, there are still bars in the city, where despite signs with the legend of “no smoking”, visitors ignore them and throw away their cigarettes, with the complicity of those in charge of those places. Cigarette smoke causes damage to individuals in the lungs, bronchi, bladder, cervix, colon and rectum, esophagus, kidneys, liver, and other body organs.

They call authorities. who say they are forgotten by the municipal authorities of Culiacán are the inhabitants of the Los Mezcales neighborhoodsince they ensured that for a long time They have requested that the streets be pavedas they are in very poor condition. For this reason, they demand that it is important that President Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil attend to said neighborhood so that they have better roads. This sector is one of the many cases that exist in the capital of Sinaloa and the requests are recurring, in terms of street rehabilitation, lighting repair and recreational spaces. Many neighborhood leaders have to invest time and effort to manage support, since some municipal officials rarely go to carry out inspections and only pay attention when the mayor gives them precise instructions. The culichis ask the authorities to do more field work and less time sitting at their desks, to go out to the neighborhoods and verify the conditions in which the streets are.

A success, the event of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS) where the book Señas, palabras y silencio was presented, written by the founder of the Tijuana Association in Support of the Deaf, AC, (APSOR) and the first deaf woman in Mexico and Latin America to publish her autobiography. Contributions will always be important so that deaf people and those who cannot speak do not suffer from discrimination and that they can be cared for, respecting their abilities. Federal and state government programs are needed so that these people with disabilities can have access to decent jobs, as well as education.