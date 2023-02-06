Monday, February 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

US says downing of Chinese spy balloon respected international law

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 6, 2023
in World
0


close

John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council.

John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council.

White House Security Council spokesman John Kirby defended the action.

See also  Óscar Córdoba says that his daughter is banned from the Colombian National Team

The spokesman for the White House Security Council, John Kirby, defended this Monday the action of the United States in shooting down the Chinese spy balloon that had been flying over the national territory for several days and assured that international law was respected.

In a conversation with the press, Kirby insisted that the US has sufficient evidence that the balloon was looking to spy on sensitive sites, but downplayed the incident and maintained that “there is no reason” for tensions in the bilateral relationship “to stem from in some kind of conflict.”

(Developing)

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#downing #Chinese #spy #balloon #respected #international #law

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Will you soon be able to make your electric BMW smell like petrol?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result