US says downing of Chinese spy balloon respected international law

John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council.
John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council.
White House Security Council spokesman John Kirby defended the action.
The spokesman for the White House Security Council, John Kirby, defended this Monday the action of the United States in shooting down the Chinese spy balloon that had been flying over the national territory for several days and assured that international law was respected.
In a conversation with the press, Kirby insisted that the US has sufficient evidence that the balloon was looking to spy on sensitive sites, but downplayed the incident and maintained that “there is no reason” for tensions in the bilateral relationship “to stem from in some kind of conflict.”
(Developing)
