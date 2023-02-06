There are passages from the reasons of the Federal Court of Appeal that project the Juventus case into the broader context of the football industry
The pronouncement of the Federal Court of Appeal, which reopened the capital gains trial in the light of the “new facts” and sanctioned Juventus with 15 penalty points, has overwhelmed the Italy of football. Reading the reasons, there are some passages that stand out because they project the specific case into the broader context of the football industry.
#Juve #sentence #player #evaluations #capital #gains
Leave a Reply