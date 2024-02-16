Washington, Aden (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

The US Treasury Department said that the sanctions imposed by the United States on the Houthi group, due to its connection to attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, entered into force yesterday.

Last month, the US government said that it would re-list the Houthi group on the list of terrorist groups in an effort to stop attacks on international shipping traffic.

In addition, the British Maritime Trade Operations Authority and the British maritime security company Ambrey said yesterday that a ship was attacked by a missile in the Red Sea, 72 nautical miles northwest of the port of Mokha, off the coast of Yemen.

“A tanker flying the Panama flag was targeted by a missile. An explosion occurred in its vicinity, resulting in minor damage. We received a report stating that its crew was not harmed,” Ambre reported.

Embry added that another ship was seen three nautical miles to the northeast of the tanker, changing course to the port and away from the tanker.

Meanwhile, on Monday, European Union foreign ministers will hold a meeting in Brussels to officially launch a naval force that will help protect international navigation in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks, according to what officials announced. A European Union official said yesterday that the bloc aims to launch the mission, called “Aspedes,” within a few weeks, using at least four ships.