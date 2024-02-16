Capitals (Union, Agencies)

Arab, international and UN warnings have escalated against the forced displacement of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, amid assurances that it constitutes a disaster and that the effects of the war in the Gaza Strip and the escalation in the occupied West Bank will extend to the region. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said yesterday that the displacement of Palestinians from Rafah would be a “disaster.”

Grandi added on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference: “It will be a disaster for the Palestinians, and a disaster for the future of peace.”

Yesterday, the United Nations relief official, Martin Griffiths, warned that the possibility of the repercussions of the war spreading from the Gaza Strip to other areas has become “a reality before our eyes in Rafah,” at a time when about a million Palestinians are crowded into the border city, most of whom are displaced. “The situation will be worse than what we have seen in recent weeks in Gaza, and it is an illusion to say that there is any safe place in Gaza,” Griffiths warned, adding: “UN relief teams and its partners will do their best to help displaced civilians, wherever they decide to seek shelter.” .

In this context, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned of the heavy aerial bombardment on the city of Rafah, which complicates the fragile humanitarian operations there.

United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press statement that “the system, along with its partners, continues to do what is almost impossible to help those in need in light of the enormous challenges,” noting that the escalation of fighting in Rafah may make the conditions of civilians more difficult.

Dujarric stressed the need for relief workers to ensure basic conditions for safety, open roads, and ensure the ability of trucks to move and aid to enter.

In this context, King Abdullah II of Jordan yesterday warned Israel against launching an attack on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, and said that “such an attack would have catastrophic consequences.”

The Royal Court quoted King Abdullah II as saying, prior to discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, that “launching an Israeli attack on Rafah, where about 1.5 million people have been displaced due to the ongoing destruction in Gaza, will have catastrophic humanitarian consequences.” The King of Jordan stressed the necessity of reaching a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza, stressing that “the continuation of the devastating war in the Gaza Strip and the escalation in the West Bank and Jerusalem will have significant effects on the region.”

He explained that a political solution that leads to peace based on the two-state solution is the only way to guarantee the security of the Palestinians, Israelis and the entire region, stressing the importance of Europe’s role in reaching a peaceful solution.

In turn, French President Emmanuel Macron warned that any Israeli military attack on Rafah would cause an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe and would be a turning point in the conflict in Gaza. Macron said that the absolute priority is to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

US President Joe Biden warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the consequences of launching an attack on the city of Rafah without a plan for the safety of civilians.

This came during a phone call between Biden and Netanyahu, according to a statement issued by the White House yesterday.

During the call, the two sides discussed negotiations related to the prisoner exchange deal, and Biden stated that his administration is working hard to release all Israeli hostages as soon as possible.

Biden said: “Israel should not attack the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip without a credible and implementable plan to ensure the safety of civilians.”