If he truly announces his candidacy for the White House, Donald Trump will no longer be able to count on the support of the Republican National Committee to pay legal costs for his trials. This is what the president of the committee, Ronna McDaniel, who, interviewed by CNN, said that this “cannot pay the legal fees of any candidate” in the Republican primary.

Last year, the committee confirmed that it was contributing to legal costs “related to politically motivated lawsuits brought against President Trump,” including investigations against the Trump Organization launched by New York District Attorney Cy Vance and the attorney general from New York, Letitia James.

McDaniel defended the decision to pay Trump’s legal fees by saying that “the charges that come from the Letitia James case began when he was president, and it was voted on by our executive committee that it was a politically motivated investigation.” “The former president who is being attacked by all kinds of inquiries, and certainly he has raised a lot more money for the committee than we have spent on his legal fees,” he added, reiterating however that, if he officially runs, for the committee will be unable to continue to do so. “We cannot make any kind of contribution to any candidate,” he said.