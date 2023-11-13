M5s, Beppe Grillo on the Meloni government: “A decal, the more you spit on it, the more it sticks”

The Beppe Grillo show airs at What’s the weather like. The comedian and guarantor of the M5s goes to Nove da Fazio and attacks everyone, but the most serious thing he says about himself. “I cannot lead and bring to fruition a political movement, I am not able. To Fazio’s question if he notices it now, he replied: “But Casaleggio was therehe was an organizer and had a method, I do damage even alone when I’m at home”. Fazio replies: “Now you realize…”. The political part of the interview comes at the end of his long speech on the broadcast.”The League has betrayed the 5 stars in their government experience. It’s still: “This government is a decal, the more you spit on it the more it sticks. You have to stand still, it dries and comes off. The citizen’s income… are ideas that go forward on their own, they are winning ideas.” The leader of the M5s does not miss a dig.”Conte speaks and is not understood, he is perfect for politics“.





Cricket in his show he doesn’t forget to also mention Giulia Bongiorno, senator of the League and lawyer of the girl who accused Grillo’s son, Ciro, of violence. “He’s a lawyerpresident of the Justice Commission, is a senator from the League who he holds rallies in front of the courts – said the founder of the M5s – where there is a case behind closed doors… It is inappropriate. So everything gets mixed up.” Grillo continues with the self-destruction: “The last interview with Vespa I lost the electionsall those I sent aff… are in the government, I fought the whole world and now I go to a bar and you make me pay for the coffee“.

