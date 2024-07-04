TWZ: New EW Module Will Make MQ-9 Reaper Drones Virtually Invisible

The US Marine Corps has equipped the MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance and attack drones with a new electronic warfare module that will reduce the drone’s visibility. On turning the device into a “black hole” told Marine Commander General Eric Smith, The War Zone (TWZ) reports.

«[Модуль РЭБ] “It can mimic, I’ll be careful here, it can mimic the data that’s sent to it, that it detects, reverse it, and send it back. So it becomes a hole. A black hole. It’s virtually undetectable,” he said at a Brookings Institution forum.

The Reaper Defense Electronic Support System/Scalable Open Architecture Reconnaissance (RDESS/SOAR) module allows the drone to “somewhat disappear from enemy radar,” the general said.

RDESS/SOAR is a joint development of General Atomics and L3Harris. The module is capable of recording the operation of radars and communications equipment at large distances. The system provides information about targets in real time. This data can be used immediately or saved for further analysis.

