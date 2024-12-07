The Premier League continues its course and this Saturday December 7

They will measure their strength in the Griffin Park stadium

Brentford and Newcastle

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Day 14 of the championship.

Brentford come into the match having faced Newcastle and Leicester while Newcastle played their last Premier League games against Brentford and Crystal Palace. After the match against Newcastle, Brentford will play against Chelsea and Nottingham Forest. For its part, Newcastle will play against Leicester and Ipswich Town.

Brentford – Newcastle

Premier League standings and statistics

Before kick-off at Griffin Park stadium, Brentford occupies the position number 11 of the Premier League standings with 20 points, while

Newcastle occupies the position number 12 of the table with 20 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the Premier League standings.

So far, in the Premier League Brentford has a record of 27

goals in favor

and 26

goals against which have meant 6 games won, 2 drawn and 6 lost. Newcastle comes into the match having scored 17 goals and conceded 17, which has resulted in 5 games won, 5 drawn and 4 lost.

So far in the championship, Brentford has achieved 6 victories, 1 draw and 0 defeats at home, while Newcastle has achieved 2 victories, 3 draws and 2 defeats as a visitor.

Check the Premier League goal scorer and assist tables before the match between Brentford and Newcastle.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

Premier League match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Brentford and Newcastle today

The match between Brentford and Newcastle corresponding to the day Day 14 The Premier League takes place today, Saturday, December 7, at Griffin Park. The game will start at 4:00 p.m. and you can watch it on DAZN, DAZN 4.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, Brentford’s schedule, Newcastle’s schedule and Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.