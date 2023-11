White House National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby | Photo: EFE/EPA/Chris Kleponis/CNP

This Monday (6), White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby emphasized the United States’ continued commitment to supporting Israel in confronting the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

Kirby, in a telephone press conference, responded to some questions from journalists by stating that the United States has made clear from the beginning that it will continue to support Israel against what it called the “brutal terrorist organization” of Hamas.

He highlighted the attacks that occurred on October 7, when Hamas terrorists began an invasion of Israeli territory that resulted in the deaths of civilians and the kidnapping of people, as justification for the United States’ position in supporting the Jewish State.

“I think it’s important that we constantly remember who they’re against. [Israel] they’re fighting for and what they’re fighting for,” Kirby said.

The spokesman reiterated the American commitment to providing Israel with the “tools and capabilities necessary for its defense.” US President Joe Biden also reaffirmed this position in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this Monday.

Kirby emphasized that while the US highlights the need for Israel to minimize risks to civilian life and collateral damage in the Gaza Strip, it does not interfere in operational decisions on the battlefield. He stated that the US shares his perspectives and provides resources, but does not directly participate in the planning of Israeli operations.

On the issue of a ceasefire, Kirby rejected the idea, claiming it would “benefit Hamas” by allowing the group to “regroup for future attacks.” He indicated that the US is working on a humanitarian pause in specific areas to allow for the entry of materials and the evacuation of people, including hostages held by Hamas. (With EFE Agency)